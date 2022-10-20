Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers want Draymond Green on the team.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
Bradley Beal Sends Out A Tweet About John Wall
During the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal sent out a tweet about John Wall.
NBA announces TNT will no longer air the Magic vs. Thunder game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be on national TV for a third consecutive season. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Magic vs. Thunder game on Nov. 1 will no longer air on TNT. It is being replaced by the Chicago Bulls–Brooklyn Nets game on the same day.
Lakers could sign ex-division rival?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
NBC Sports
How and when and why to watch Notre Dame vs. UNLV on Peacock on Saturday
All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly turned down a trade for Bogdanović, Gay, and Conley
Rob Pelinka had all summer to make a trade that would reshape the Lakers' roster by sending away Russell Westbrook and bringing back multiple players. He obviously didn’t find one to his liking and has made it clear since that the front office has to be careful with such a deal because they only have one chance to get it done.
NBC Sports
Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
