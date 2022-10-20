ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Lynchburg.

The Kenston Forest School volleyball team will have a game with Virginia Episcopal School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Kenston Forest School
Virginia Episcopal School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Amherst County High School volleyball team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Amherst County High School
Heritage High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Rustburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Rustburg High School
Brookville High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Kenston Forest School volleyball team will have a game with Virginia Episcopal School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Kenston Forest School
Virginia Episcopal School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Rustburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Rustburg High School
Brookville High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The St Catherine's School volleyball team will have a game with Covenant School on October 21, 2022, 13:25:00.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

William Fleming takes the win against Franklin Co, 35-26

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Friday night matchup featuring our Week 8 Player of the Week, Jahylen Lee. Lee’s Eagles hosted the Colonels. Though Franklin County had the home-field advantage, Fleming didn’t back down from the challenge. The game’s final score was 35 to 26, William Fleming...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Parry McCluer at Covington

COVINGTON, VA (WFXR) — The Covington Cougars played their final home game in school history Friday Night at Casey Field. Covington would get the win as they beat the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues 32-0. Covington will merge with Alleghany High School next season.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
The Roanoke Star

Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants

Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
lhspatriotpress.com

Matt Stuart hired as Liberty’s athletic director

During the last few months, Liberty’s administration has faced challenging decisions regarding the position of a designated athletic director. Over the summer, the school district decided to remove Liberty’s athletic director due to budget cuts. Nonetheless, after realizing how important an athletic director is, Matt Stuart was hired to fill the role.
LYNCHBURG, VA
kslsports.com

Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
PROVO, UT
WDBJ7.com

Durham School Services hosts event in hopes of filling bus driver shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages continue to affect Durham School Services and cause students to be late to class. But they are hopeful that will change soon. The organization held a community event called ‘Meet the Bus” Saturday. People had the opportunity to meet the school buses and talk to the drivers.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime

Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VA
Comments / 0

Community Policy