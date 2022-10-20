Lynchburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO