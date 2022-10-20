Public record for Oct. 20, 2022

Rock County

Felony arrests

All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).

JOHN ROSS, 58, no set address, on Oct. 9, strangulation and suffocation, 3500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.

ROBERT LEVERENZ, of Janesville, on Oct. 8, possession of controlled narcotics, Racine Street and Palmer Drive, Janesville.

THOMDRECUS ROSS, 19, of Janesville, on Oct. 5, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping, 1000 block of Harmony Circle, Janesville.

DANNY PATCH, 29, of Janesville, on Sept. 4, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, West Sunny Lane, town of Rock.

CHEYANNE GIBSON, 23, of Portage, on Aug. 2, identity theft, town of Harmony

XAVIER BRAKER, 20, of Janesville, on July 10, capturing an intimate portrait without consent, Kettering Street, Janesville.