Campaign supporting local congresswoman upsets police chief after using his photo for ad without permission

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Alina Andras
Moses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet long
Roger Marsh
Auburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River Murders
Sam H Arnold
Seattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly Class
Maria Shimizu Christensen
Seattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
Alina Andras
Washington State
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
q13fox.com
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
MyNorthwest.com
WATCH: KTTH March to the Midterms with Tiffany Smiley, and more
A group of conservative thought leaders, law enforcement experts, and the nation’s most influential political figures gathered at the Carco Theatre in Renton, Wash. for the KTTH Freedom Series: March to the Midterms. Headlined by Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits, the Freedom Series covered the big issues heading into...
MyNorthwest.com
Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad spurs controversy over use of likeness
In a report from The Seattle Times, Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his image and words are being used to portray his support for Rep. Kim Schrier in mailers sent out by a Democratic-aligned PAC. The photo of Easterbrook and Schrier was taken in May when Schrier...
KUOW
9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest
A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
Deaf woman unknowingly has 7 teeth removed by dentist at Des Moines dental clinic
The U.S. Department of Justice and a dental clinic in Des Moines have resolved a complaint in which the clinic failed to provide interpretation services to a patient who is deaf, resulting in teeth being removed which the patient was unaware of, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday. According to...
MyNorthwest.com
Prosecutor candidate: Policing alone will not solve crime
Leesa Manion, the current Chief of Staff at the King County Prosecutor’s office, is running for the top job. “I will prosecute drug dealers because illegal behavior is not welcome in our communities on our streets and our neighborhoods,” Manion told KIRO Newsradio. “I will prosecute violent crime, sexual assault, and repeat property crimes because those crimes cannot go unpunished. And you can trust me to fight for more police resources and to include more social workers and mental health professionals because policing alone is not the solution.”
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
sandiegocountynews.com
Washington man charged with hate crime for shooting, damaging Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall
A Washington man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Seattle, Washington, in connection with a 2018, shooting that damaged a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall. Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, 50, of Olympia, Washington, was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of damage to religious property, including the use of a dangerous weapon. He also was charged with one count of the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The original indictment charged him with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.
capitolhillseattle.com
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police officer-in-training placed on unpaid leave for alleged cyberstalking
SEATTLE - A Seattle Police officer-in-training was placed on unpaid leave for allegedly cyberstalking a woman for nearly a year after they went on one date in 2021. According to court documents, the 22-year-old suspect went on a date with a woman he met on Facebook on Nov. 11, 2021. During that date, the suspect told the woman that he was attending the Police Academy and asked if she wanted to see his gun and badge in his bedroom, according to court documents. The woman told police she declined several times after he asked her repeatedly.
Seattle officer shoots dog in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a dog that bit a man in the South Delridge neighborhood on Thursday evening. Two officers were responding to another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest at 5:50 p.m. when they heard a man screaming. Officers ran...
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
