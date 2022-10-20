ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Barbara Underwood
2d ago

take note of the first recommendation...a nobody with nothing but talk...no accomplishments....no stature....but he is not Abbott that's his qualification. be aware...

brenda wiley
3d ago

All Democrats you are full of it. You shouldn't voice your opinion for elections.

texasstandard.org

How a Hill Country school district became a testing ground for a new school voucher plan

Public schools – in Texas and beyond – have increasingly become political battlegrounds of late. COVID-19 precautions and the teaching of gender and race theory are the most recent hot-button issues firing up parents, teachers and administrators at school board meetings. But one controversial schooling issue that has...
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits

AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns

Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
LEANDER, TX
wiareport.com

The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
AUSTIN, TX

