Jacksonville, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas

Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s your Gilmer Yamboree Queen’s Parade recap

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Yamboree parade was held on Saturday morning. “It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days a hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on.” James Metcalf, Pastor, Frontier Cowboy Church Hannah Jean Henson was […]
GILMER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Hiway 80 Garage Sale

LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
inforney.com

Downtown street festival set Saturday in Jacksonville, features Pumpkin Wonderland, market, music, kids activities

Downtown Jacksonville will be full of activity this weekend as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary with an all-day street festival. The festival will feature a market, live music, farmers market, collectible and memorabilia show, kids activities, a patriotic kids parade and more. One of the featured exhibits is Jacksonville’s...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ketk.com

City of Tyler to host Fall Family Fun Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events, this weekend and next in Tyler, including the Rose Season Open House, Fall Family Fun Festival, Movie in the Garden and more. For more information, click...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in the area of Lake Palestine near FM […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KILGORE, TX

