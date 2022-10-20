Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas
Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
Here’s your Gilmer Yamboree Queen’s Parade recap
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Yamboree parade was held on Saturday morning. “It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days a hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on.” James Metcalf, Pastor, Frontier Cowboy Church Hannah Jean Henson was […]
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
Early voting: What's on the Smith County ballot and when, where to vote
Voters can begin casting ballots for the November general election with the start of early voting Monday. Smith County residents can vote in a variety of federal, state and local races and in a $179 million courthouse bond referendum. In the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in the...
Hiway 80 Garage Sale
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs. The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49. Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
Downtown street festival set Saturday in Jacksonville, features Pumpkin Wonderland, market, music, kids activities
Downtown Jacksonville will be full of activity this weekend as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary with an all-day street festival. The festival will feature a market, live music, farmers market, collectible and memorabilia show, kids activities, a patriotic kids parade and more. One of the featured exhibits is Jacksonville’s...
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
City of Tyler to host Fall Family Fun Festival
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events, this weekend and next in Tyler, including the Rose Season Open House, Fall Family Fun Festival, Movie in the Garden and more. For more information, click...
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan is getting national recognition for his talents in the fashion industry and a clothing brand which was born from the hurtful words of others. In 2020 fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. started selling clothing and apparel through his brand, ‘Weird and Different.’ The idea came to him senior year of high school.
DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in the area of Lake Palestine near FM […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
