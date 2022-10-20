Read full article on original website
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. The last few months have not been great for the bitcoin price. Bitcoin continues to languish around the $19,000 to $24,000 range with no end in sight. Bear markets are a time when your conviction will be significantly tested. People new to bitcoin may think the economic pain is too much and want to tap out to cut their losses. Others will see the price of bitcoin hanging out in the doldrums and decide not to buy.
This is an opinion editorial by Federico Rivi, an independent journalist and author of the Bitcoin Train newsletter. Disclaimer: BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, and the Bitcoin Conference. Bitcoin Amsterdam was a popular event in a symbolic city. For a long time the European Bitcoin community...
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Eric Yakes to talk about the 7th property of money that Bitcoin introduced, fractional reserves on a bitcoin standard and what interesting Bitcoin projects are happening in the space right now.
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Joe Hall to talk about Bitcoin Amsterdam and his experience seeing bitcoin being used in Africa. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
This is an opinion editorial by Ram, a twenty-year old-student, soldier and storyteller. To understand why the New York Times could have made so much more money last year, it’s worth appreciating micropayments in the context of the Lightning Network. We usually think of Lightning as a Bitcoin scalability...
This is an opinion editorial by Alexandria, a citizen of Zimbabwe and a second year business administration student at Liaoning Shuhua University in China. Our mission is to become the biggest Bitcoin community in Africa, using Bitcoin to guarantee the human rights to life, liberty and property. We aim to establish a self-sustaining Bitcoin community that can generate revenue while consistently growing independent of outside aid. We believe that this is possible by delivering high quality experiences based on well-researched consumer safety knowledge regarding bitcoin and its protocol.
This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase Ph.D., who has a background in psychology and human development. Pink Floyd’s 1979 rock opera hit “Another Brick in the Wall,” challenged authoritarianism and the rigidity of modern education. The dysfunction of the school system captured by the song...
