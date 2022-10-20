This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. The last few months have not been great for the bitcoin price. Bitcoin continues to languish around the $19,000 to $24,000 range with no end in sight. Bear markets are a time when your conviction will be significantly tested. People new to bitcoin may think the economic pain is too much and want to tap out to cut their losses. Others will see the price of bitcoin hanging out in the doldrums and decide not to buy.

15 HOURS AGO