Report Card: Hollywood Gets Glammed for the Academy Museum Gala

By Leigh Nordstrom and Alex Badia
 3 days ago
Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton: 5

She looks like an incredibly glamorous headmaster. The fantasy makes it even more magical. She seems to be channeling Dumbledore — that is, if Dumbledore wore Schiaparelli at Hogwarts.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney: 4
Amal Clooney is showing how it’s done. The mermaid trend is totally happening, as seen here. We like the fact that the ruffle detailing mimics a jellyfish — an underwater fantasy come true.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts: 3
Is Julia Roberts angling herself for a sequel of “The Others” with this look? She has always looked great in men’s suiting but this ensemble feels more opt for a goth Halloween night.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas: 1

This attempt to live on the edge unfortunately dives off the cliff. We are all for an S&M inspiration, but this one is just comical.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell: 4.5
This leather halter dress with incredible back selvedge is head-turning sexy and Russell is up to the task. She not only looks fantastic but she also makes it look effortless and cool.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber: 4.5

This is one of the best looks we’ve ever seen Gerber wear. The longer hair is giving off supermodel mom, and the sexy restraint of the sheer turtleneck is incredible.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer: 4
Kudos for going for a young, up-and-coming brand with big cool factor. This blend of traditional tuxedo with ruffled ballgown really works for her, and the bright blue color injects a sense of fun to the look.

