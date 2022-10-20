Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why filmmaker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
McKnight's
Worry over nursing standards increases, but hope emerges in new survey
Concerns about staffing during COVID surges have dropped, but nurse leaders are becoming more worried about the ability to maintain standards of care, a new survey shows. A longitudinal study conducted in August and published this month by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership focuses on new data and major shifts that have occurred in healthcare since the second of four similar surveys conducted in February 2021. The other longitudinal surveys, all conducted in conjunction with Joslin Insight, were in July 2020, August 2021, and August 2022.
Lake says she’s going to serve ‘eight years as governor’ when asked about sharing ticket with Trump
Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R) said on Sunday that she plans to serve two full terms as her state’s governor amid speculation that she might be a potential running mate for former President Trump if he runs in 2024. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,”...
McKnight's
Trauma care, drug-reduction prove ‘scary’ tasks as guidance deadline approaches
As staff at skilled nursing facilities scramble to comply with hundreds of pages of interpretive guidance that kicks in Monday, experts warned that one major emphasis should be on meeting new standards for Trauma-informed care. Guidance that surveyors will use to enforce the Rules of Participation requires a deep dive...
McKnight's
BREAKING: CMS toughens stance on worst-performing nursing homes
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today announced it is increasing its scrutiny of chronically low-performing nursing homes by revising its Special Focus Facility Program. The agency said it will toughen requirements for completion of the program, increase enforcement actions and lengthen the monitoring period for facilities that enter...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel not rule out Trump's live TV testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions during live testimony. When asked if the committee...
