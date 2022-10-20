ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall Jenner Shuts Down ‘Misconception’ That She’s A ‘Mean Girl’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kendall Jenner flew to Las Vegas to promote her 818 Tequila on the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was supposed to make the trip with her, but cancelled at the last minute to be home with her newborn baby. Although Kendall was still surrounded by friends, she admittedly had anxiety going into the trip. “I know I’m here for work and there’s part of me that’s enjoying myself and part of me that’s anxious because I don’t always love big crowds,” Kendall admitted. “For probably some obvious reasons, and also just, I feel like anything I do…anything…gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say. I think the narrative has gotten so out of hand with me and my family and there’s just no changing it anymore.”

When asked what the “biggest misconception” people have about her is, Kendall admitted that there’s “so many things.” However, she said it “hurts the most” is when people call her a “mean girl.” “That’s just not the case,” Kendall insisted. “It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. If only people knew me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ne5Zy_0ifrrfsP00
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Although Kendall put a smile on her face and spent the day partying by the pool, she said she’s still uncomfortable in that environment. “There’s a lot going on. It feels very overwhelming,” Kendall shared. “I crave the complete opposite. I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals, getting wasted. The drunk part is cool.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5e74_0ifrrfsP00
Kendall Jenner at an 818 event. (Sophie Sahara/Mega)

Even though Kendall wanted to go home after the pool party, she stayed in Vegas for a few more hours to have a private dinner with a bunch of her friends. “I have hit my Vegas limit,” Kendall said. “We are wrapping up our day with a nice dinner with all of my friends, some of which have been here for the Grammys. This dinner is definitely more my speed, in a private room with all my friends and just really chill.”

At the end of the trip, Kendall reflected on her career and where she’s at. “I’m ten years into my modeling career. I love modeling and I still want to do it, but in this whole process, I’ve found that I really want to be a businesswoman,” Kendall revealed. “I love being a businesswoman. It makes me very happy. I feel very empowered by it. I feel like I’m becoming my own woman. I’ve been working on just separating my anxiety from my work.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy