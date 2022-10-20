Genesee, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Genesee.
The LakeVille Memorial High School volleyball team will have a game with Genesee High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
LakeVille Memorial High School
Genesee High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The LakeVille Memorial High School volleyball team will have a game with Genesee High School on October 20, 2022, 15:15:00.
LakeVille Memorial High School
Genesee High School
October 20, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
