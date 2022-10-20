Ohio SOS: Statewide goal of poll workers met; Some counties still short ahead of midterms

COLUMBUS — More than 37,000 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker with less than three weeks to go before the November election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The goal number of poll workers needed statewide is 35,811.

While the overall statewide goal has been surpassed, not all counties have met their designated goal of poll workers, according to the Poll Worker Tracker Website.

42 counties have met their goal number.

This includes Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, and Logan Counties.

“Two years ago, we made aggressive and innovative changes to our recruitment efforts that have earned national acclaim,” said LaRose. “This not only resulted in an all-time record, but also helped create a new generation of poll workers. Today, those efforts are paying off with very strong recruitment statewide with three weeks to go until Election Day.”

Champaign, Clinton, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren Counties have not met the goal for committed poll workers.

The country breakdown can be seen here.

In Ohio, people can sign up to be poll workers in the county they’re registered to vote, you can find out more here.

69 counties have met the goal of minimum poll workers.

