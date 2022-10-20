ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Reveals 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Helped Her Reconcile With Her Mother

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Tori Spelling has officially reconciled with her mother, Candy , after years of a rocky relationship .

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about their newfound closeness and how Million Dollar Listing host Josh Flagg helped bring them back together.

"We've had a good relationship, but it's like next level right now," Tori gushed during an appearance on SiriusXM with Jeff Lewis and Radio Andy . "I'm really happy. And surprisingly our friend Josh Flagg really helped kind of bring us together."

'MILLION DOLLAR LISTING' STAR JOSH FLAGG CONFIRMS UNEXPECTED NEW RELATIONSHIP AMID BOBBY BOYD DIVORCE

Both Tori and Candy have been friends with the celebrity real estate agent for several years, although the 49-year-old candidly teased, "He was friends with me first just for the record."

Explaining how their reconciliation came about, the mother-of-five revealed she hadn't had any contact with her mother since the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNOOKI SAYS TORI SPELLING IS 'DOING EVERYTHING THAT SHE WANTS AND SHE'S GENUINELY HAPPY' AS DIVORCE RUMORS CONTINUE TO SWIRL

"Then Josh was like, 'Okay, we're gonna do a family dinner at her place.' So we went and we had a great night," she continued. "And we've been together ever since."

The Saved by the Bell actress noted their relationship is "really, really good" at the moment, adding that they "text every single day."

As OK! previously reported, the mother-daughter duo had been estranged for years before their recent reconciliation, but they proved that they were back on the best of terms by celebrating the author's 77th birthday together.

"Loved celebrating this goddess tonight," the Uncharted TerriTORI author wrote on Tuesday, September 20. "One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short. So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling."

Tori isn't only mending her relationship with her mother — she's also been trying to fix her marriage with her husband, Dean McDermott , who has also been "working on himself so much" in order to save their struggling relationship.

"Tori is the love of his life , and Dean will tell anyone this," an insider said at the time. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved."

The embattled couple share Liam , 15, Stella , 14, Hattie and Finn , both 10, and Beau , 5.

Comments / 4

K9 fan
3d ago

seen her at his. dinner party. very nice. he's a great. friend wish I was there. love Josh. miss his. grandma. miss all the classy women. in the past. tori. your a great person too. rise above. for your children

Reply
4
anu 2032
1d ago

Good when mother and daughter reconcile. Life to short and days fly by fast especially as we get older. Hopefully both stay on the path of peace, happiness and tranquility in their relationship.

Reply
4
