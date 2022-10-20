The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoint at 8 p.m., October 28, on State Route 100, east of Talley Store Road in Chester County. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others annually in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists. The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

2 DAYS AGO