ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 4

AP_001513.736d9e27f64a4e798df951f9d4dd7f10.0334
6d ago

Why is it news worthy that this neighbor refused to help someone in need? Obviously, this is their attempt to gain attention. Perhaps editors should evaluate the merit of bringing focus to someone who chose to NOT offer help.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

AJ Armstrong retrial: Jurors tell judge they can't agree on verdict

HOUSTON - Jurors in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. sent a note to the judge on Wednesday saying they can’t agree on a verdict. The judge has instructed the jury to continue deliberating to try and reach a verdict. Armstrong is accused of shooting and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area youth baseball umpires arrested, accused of having meth on them

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including two youth baseball umpires, were arrested in Waller County over the weekend for drug related charges. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, they received a tip that two juveniles and two adults were involved in a drug deal at a baseball park in the county. An off-duty law enforcement officer recorded the alleged drug deal taking place involving marijuana vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy