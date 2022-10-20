Read full article on original website
Why is it news worthy that this neighbor refused to help someone in need? Obviously, this is their attempt to gain attention. Perhaps editors should evaluate the merit of bringing focus to someone who chose to NOT offer help.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: Father shot in face while in bed at home on Hartwick
A father was shot in the face while he was in bed on Monday night, Houston police say. The drive-by shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hartwick. Police say the father was apparently asleep when someone in a vehicle opened fire on the residence. The...
fox26houston.com
Mistrial declared in AJ Armstrong retrial for capital murder of Bellaire parents
BELLAIRE, Texas - A mistrial has been declared in the case of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. who was accused capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. The jury began deliberating on Monday, and on Wednesday the jury sent a note to the...
fox26houston.com
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
fox26houston.com
Robert Solis sentenced to death for killing Harris Co. Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON - A jury has sentenced the man charged with killing a Harris County deputy during a traffic stop, to death. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the verdict was made Wednesday, to sentence Solis to death. This comes nearly 10 days after he was found guilty of Deputy Dhaliwal's murder.
'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation
Authorities say the gang, based in Houston's southside, is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions, and drive-by shootings.
fox26houston.com
Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Charges have been filed against the uncle of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an incident last Friday. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the 228th State District Court. BACKGROUND: 12-year-old boy fatally shot on Velma Ave., possible suspect detained: HPD.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong retrial: Jurors tell judge they can't agree on verdict
HOUSTON - Jurors in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. sent a note to the judge on Wednesday saying they can’t agree on a verdict. The judge has instructed the jury to continue deliberating to try and reach a verdict. Armstrong is accused of shooting and...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Jurors deliberating for hours to determine verdict
BELLAIRE, Texas - The jury is still deliberating the fate of Antonio (AJ) Armstrong Jr. who’s charged with murdering his parents in 2016. Jurors have deliberated for about six hours Tuesday, four hours Monday, and they still haven’t reached a verdict. On Monday, the jury asked to see...
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
fox26houston.com
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
fox26houston.com
Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested
HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area youth baseball umpires arrested, accused of having meth on them
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including two youth baseball umpires, were arrested in Waller County over the weekend for drug related charges. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, they received a tip that two juveniles and two adults were involved in a drug deal at a baseball park in the county. An off-duty law enforcement officer recorded the alleged drug deal taking place involving marijuana vape pens.
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
