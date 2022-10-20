ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball is interested in who’s here not who’s gone

Now more than ever, the college offseason is a revolving door. Who’s coming? Who’s leaving? The question is not really one of education now if it was ever about that. It’s about playing time, family ties, and winning. Arizona softball is certainly no stranger to the process.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona’s Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez named to Katrina McClain Award watchlist

If there’s one thing the Arizona Wildcats have this year, it’s quality at the four position. Fifth-year senior Cate Reese and senior Esmery Martinez were both named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Award preseason watchlist on Thursday. The annual award is presented by the WBCA and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the best power forward in women’s college basketball.
TUCSON, AZ
High School Football PRO

Tucson, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

In the aftermath of tragedy, dissatisfaction with UA administration grows

In the wake of the Oct. 5 killing of professor Thomas Meixner on campus, questions and complaints have arisen about the University of Arizona and its upper administration regarding how the incident was handled. United Campus Workers of Arizona issued a statement on Oct. 6, following the shooting, criticizing the...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Hub International expands its Arizona footprint

Jack Clements, and his two sons, Sean and Jim, wanted to take their Clements Agency, an insurance brokerage agency, to the next level. After several discussions between Clements Agency and Hub International, the fifth largest insurance broker in the world, Hub acquired the agency and its offices in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff in June 2020.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson wine industry continues fermenting

If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Oracle State Park hosts a star viewing party to celebrate Arizona’s dark skies

Oracle State Park reopened in 2012, three years after the Great Recession shut it down. But the 4,000-acre park in the foothills north of Tucson was only open on Saturdays. In early 2014, amateur astronomer Mike Weasner held a community stargazing party to push for recognition of the park by the International Dark-Sky Association. More than 350 people showed up, Weasner said, creating a mile-long traffic jam to get into the park and proving how popular astrotourism could be in Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Brown/Worden picks up prime commercial land at La Estancia MPC

TUCSON, ARIZONA, October 21, 2022 — WAA Investment Holdings, LLC (April Worden, CEO) closed on +/-50 Acres of mixed-use commercial land in the La Estancia MPC for $6,250,000. The parcels are located at the entrance of the master-plan at the SWC of Kolb Road and Camino Boleadoras. The land was purchased from SBH La Estancia LP (Sunbelt Holdings, Sean Walters, President/COO).
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Changes coming next fall to University of Arizona student dining options

Starting in fall 2023, all first-year Wildcats living on the University of Arizona campus will be required to purchase a meal plan. University officials said the requirement is intended to better support bringing healthier dining options that people hope to see on campus. Here’s what students can expect next fall....
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Ave. in Tucson. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a stand-alone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location. The brand...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche

Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wreck closes part of Avra Valley Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have closed part of Avra Valley Road after a collision took place Friday evening, Oct. 21. Officers say the road will be closed between North Clayton Road and West El Paso Gas Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find...
MARANA, AZ

