Chicopee, MA

iBerkshires.com

Hot Plate Brewery Coming to Pittsfield this Winter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hot Plate Brewery will make its debut in Downtown Pittsfield this winter. Brooklyn, N.Y., transplants Mike Dell'Aquila and Sarah Real are planning a soft opening in December and a grand opening in early 2023. "One of the things we believe in craft beer is that it...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint

Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Longmeadow’s Lucy Connell, West Springfield’s Ben Drohan crack top five in 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational

It was an exciting day for Western Mass. during the 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational, with multiple girls and boys cracking the top 10. West Springfield’s Ben Drohan had the highest finish of the day from the region, placing second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:10.03. The Terrier’s also had two other finishers in the top 10, with Charlie Daggett coming in eighth and Reno Caronna coming in 10th.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Evan Villalongo helps No. 8 West Springfield football defeat No. 15 Amherst

AMHERST — A fumble at around midfield was what West Springfield needed to find its stride, as the No. 8 Terriers defeated No. 15 Amherst, 39-14 to move to 3-4 on the season. ”We just have the fire now,” West Side running back Evan Villalongo said. “We started out slow, but, now we got the fire. I know we didn’t get the outcome we wanted against East Longmeadow (in Week 5), but, we flipped the switch right after that.”
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

