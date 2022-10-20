Do you want to own a Chick-fil-A? You have better odds of winning the lottery

If you’ve ever wondered why there aren’t Chick-fil-A ’s on every corner, the answer may surprise you.

The Georgia franchise brings in over $11 billion in sales each year, making it one of the most profitable franchises in the United States, according to Small Business Trends . But it takes more than a check and a great work ethic to influence the folks at Chick-fil-A.

Owners make an average of $200,000 a year. Expenses include an initial $10,000 investment, an annual 15% royalty fee and an additional 50% of pretax profits each year.

Making it through the selection process to open a franchise is like winning a lottery. In fact, your odds of winning some Cash 3 lottery games (1 in 167) are be better than having a Chick-fil-A of your very own (1 in 250).

Each year, more than 20,000 people apply to open one of the popular franchises. Of those applicants, only 75 to 80 are accepted. That’s odds of .4% at best.

To date, Chick-fil-A’s chosen 212 entrepreneurs to open franchises in Georgia. If you want to be number 27, here are a few things you might want to consider before applying.





What to know before you apply for a franchise

You don’t actually own or receive any equity when you own a restaurant. Chick-fil-A owns it and you’re considered an “Operator.” This means you can’t sell your Chick-fil-A location or pass it on to anyone.

Franchise owners are required to work at their location full-time running the day-to-day operations. This is not a passive investment, unlike many other franchises.

A franchise owner cannot open multiple locations, which can limit your profits.

The road to joining the Chick-fil-A team starts with applying for a franchise and attending an informational meeting . Those interested in owning a franchise can meet with a representative, attend a webinar or go to an in-person event. To apply, enter your email on the franchise opportunities website and an application will be emailed to you to fill out and submit.

The process also includes an interview, several weeks of training and approval of Chick-fil-A’s franchise board.

Owning and running a Chick-fil-A doesn’t come naturally; rather, it takes several weeks of training in Atlanta at the Chick-fil-A Support Center to understand and be successful.

“Franchising is not an opportunity for passive financial investment, working from the sidelines, or adding to a portfolio of business ventures,” said the nugget franchise on its website . “This business opportunity is a hands-on, life investment to own and operate a quick-service restaurant. It often requires long hours and leading a team of mostly young, hourly-paid employees. It’s hard work – but it’s exceedingly rewarding.”