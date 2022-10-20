Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Did Marvel Just Confirm the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?
A new promotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have confirmed who will be the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther has the tough task of continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa, though there is a segment of fandom petitioning for a new actor to step into the role to keep the character of T'Challa alive and well. The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) donning the Vibranium suit, and now a new video appears to confirm it as well.
ComicBook
Marvel Variants Reimagine Marvel's Classic Comic Covers
Marvel Comics is paying homage to the most memorable comic book covers in its history with the Classic Homage Variant Covers series. Beginning in January, 25 new variants by some of today's most popular artists will revisit iconic covers, including John Romita Jr.'s re-imagining of father John Romita Sr.'s classic "Spider-Man No More!" cover of 1967's Amazing Spider-Man #50. Upcoming issues of Avengers, Black Panther, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and many more will feature Classic Homage variants from a star-studded roster of talent that includes artists Frank Cho, Rob Liefeld, J. Scott Campbell, and Phil Jimenez. See the first covers in the gallery below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
ComicBook
How Black Adam Sets Up DC Movie Future
Black Adam is more than just the introduction of a new DC movie antihero – it's a film that gives something of a soft-reboot for the entire DCEU franchise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson always warned fans that Black Adam would change the entire nature of the DC Movie Universe – and he wasn't wrong about that. With Black Adam's debut onscreen we get a whole new corner of the DCEU to explore, tie-together some loose threads from the current franchise, and get wider implication of a much wider universe and mythos than what is featured in Black Adam's story.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has landed a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 55% as its first reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Review: 'Black Adam' is a chaotic mess
"Black Adam" is a chaotic mess, Peter Travers writes in one of his latest reviews.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
ComicBook
Black Adam's Opening Weekend Box Office Beats Shazam, Falls Short of Recent Marvel Releases
Black Adam is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biggest opening weekend of his career as a Hollywood leading man. Having already become Johnson's biggest opening day ever, with $25 million on Friday, the film will earn $67 million in its first three days. That's better than than the opening weekend box office of Black Adam's traditional rival, Shazam, and better than fellow DC films The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman 1984 (though Squad and WW84 also released day-and-date on HBO Max), though it doesn't come close to The Batman's opening weekend. Compared to Marvel Studios' recent releases, Black Adam falls just shy of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and Eternals' opening weekends.
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
ComicBook
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
ComicBook
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
ComicBook
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
ComicBook
Filmmaker John Woo Finally Reveals Why He Uses White Doves So Much
Despite his countless feature films as a director and his storied career, the recurring motif of white doves in John Woo's movies is something that cannot be escaped when discussing the filmmaker. The trope became his signature as he would use multiple times over the decades, incorporating it into not only his Hong Kong movies but his American films like Hard Target and Face/Off; they even appear in his only franchise feature, 2000's Mission: Impossible 2. So what's the deal with the doves? While taking part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) this week, naturally the subject came up, and it was the most up-voted question in the entire thread.
