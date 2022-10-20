Read full article on original website
WTAP
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg city, firefighter attorneys argue motions before Beane
PARKERSBURG — Attorneys representing the City of Parkersburg and firefighters who sued over the way their holiday hours are calculated argued their case before a Wood County Circuit Court judge Friday. Judge J.D. Beane did not rule for either party’s motion for summary judgment, but rescheduled the bench trial...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colombo, Hargus in the running for Wood County Commission seat
PARKERSBURG — Incumbent Republican Jimmy Colombo will be facing Democrat Simon Hargus for the position of Wood County Commissioner in the upcoming election. The Wood County Commission, comprised of three elected officials, oversees operations of county government including all purchasing and budgeting, correspondence with state and federal government, and hearings for Wood County residents, according to the county’s website.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Life comes full circle for Lambert-Tatman funeral director
PARKERSBURG — Jeff Spencer is no stranger to serving his community. As Funeral Director for Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, a large part of his life is comforting people through difficult times. Spencer’s commitment to service has very deep roots. His family owned the Spencer Funeral Home in Belpre,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award
PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
wvexplorer.com
Ghosts of Sliding Hill not forgotten by older generation
HARTFORD CITY, W.Va. — Old-timers still tell of the ghosts that are said to haunt Sliding Hill in Mason County, though only the very oldest now recall it. But, there's reason to believe much of the legend is true, says a regional historian who hopes to memorialize the tale.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Ashley Nichols and Susan D Nichols aka Susan Diane Nichols (indirect) to Jon Green, all interest tract 0.170 acres Fourth St and Tracewell Ave, Lubeck District, $92,500. * Real Rentals LLC to Thomas Lipscomb,...
