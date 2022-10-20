ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg city, firefighter attorneys argue motions before Beane

PARKERSBURG — Attorneys representing the City of Parkersburg and firefighters who sued over the way their holiday hours are calculated argued their case before a Wood County Circuit Court judge Friday. Judge J.D. Beane did not rule for either party’s motion for summary judgment, but rescheduled the bench trial...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Colombo, Hargus in the running for Wood County Commission seat

PARKERSBURG — Incumbent Republican Jimmy Colombo will be facing Democrat Simon Hargus for the position of Wood County Commissioner in the upcoming election. The Wood County Commission, comprised of three elected officials, oversees operations of county government including all purchasing and budgeting, correspondence with state and federal government, and hearings for Wood County residents, according to the county’s website.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marlin Stanley Gainer

Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Life comes full circle for Lambert-Tatman funeral director

PARKERSBURG — Jeff Spencer is no stranger to serving his community. As Funeral Director for Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, a large part of his life is comforting people through difficult times. Spencer’s commitment to service has very deep roots. His family owned the Spencer Funeral Home in Belpre,...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award

PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dale Oley Hughes

Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wvexplorer.com

Ghosts of Sliding Hill not forgotten by older generation

HARTFORD CITY, W.Va. — Old-timers still tell of the ghosts that are said to haunt Sliding Hill in Mason County, though only the very oldest now recall it. But, there's reason to believe much of the legend is true, says a regional historian who hopes to memorialize the tale.
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eric Scott Seevers

I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners

WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
WATERFORD, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Ashley Nichols and Susan D Nichols aka Susan Diane Nichols (indirect) to Jon Green, all interest tract 0.170 acres Fourth St and Tracewell Ave, Lubeck District, $92,500. * Real Rentals LLC to Thomas Lipscomb,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy