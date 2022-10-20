Grosse Pointe Woods, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Grosse Pointe Woods.
The Our Lady Of The Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with University Liggett School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
University Liggett School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Our Lady Of The Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with University Liggett School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
University Liggett School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
