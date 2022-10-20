Grosse Pointe Woods, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

(CBS DETROIT) - "That type of honor is big selling point of how my staff and these players work," said Brian Lemons, Brighton head football coach. "I fell really comfortable in praising those guys for accomplishments like this."A humbled but honored Lemons is thrilled to share the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week award with his a 8-0 squad. Many of the players say it's a direct reflection of Lemons' example of integrity and work ethics."It's how hard he works and how much time he gives to us" Brighton kicker Braeden Chiles said."Coach Lemons, he just comes in everyday and he get us hyped and ready to work and he just brings the energy," said right guard Grant Pennycuff. That electricity has all of Brighton on high alert.Up next for Brighton is not coach of the week; instead it is a possible conference championship on Saturday if they beat Belleville.Both teams are undefeated.

