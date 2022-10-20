Lady Indians' Claire Bean, Handley McAtee take first place in Class 1 State Doubles Championship

Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kennett with Holcomb tennis team wins Class 1 Girls Tennis State Championship
The Kennett with Holcomb tennis team has done it again. The Lady Indians defeated Clayton Saturday in a tiebreaker victory to claim the team’s second state title in two years and a 21-0 record for the season. “I love winning, I always love winning and want to win more,...
semoball.com
Kennett with Holcomb wins Class 1 Girls Tennis State Tournament semifinals
The Kennett with Holcomb girls tennis team defeated Chillicothe 5-1 Friday to advance to the championship round of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Tennis State Tournament. With five points needed to advance, the Lady Indians took two of three doubles matches by storm to start the day. “My girls came...
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: Royals, Malden eye district title
Malden and Twin Rivers volleyball will enter the postseason fray a little later than most when both take to the court at Portageville Saturday. The Class 2 District 1 district tournament is set to begin as No. 4 Senath-Hornersville (10-17-1) takes on No. 5 Twin Rivers (3-21-1) at 3 p.m., then No. 6 Caruthersville (2-12) will go head-to-head with No. 3 Malden (11-18-3). The winners of both matches advance to Monday’s semifinals.
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Young Indians fare well in first postseason action, win
KENNETT – It’s misleading to state that the Kennett High School volleyball squad is a young group, after all, the Indians do have eight seniors on their 2022 roster. However, several freshmen are getting an opportunity to compete at the varsity level, which bodes well for the future, and was a positive in Thursday’s MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 win over New Madrid County Central.
semoball.com
Valle Catholic defeats Kennett in regular season finale
The Kennett Indians fought to overcome the odds in their final regular season matchup against the Valle Catholic Warriors Friday night. Despite their efforts, the Indians were unable to secure a victory with a final score of 46-16 in favor of the Warriors. Going into tonight's game the Indians were...
semoball.com
Winning streak ends: State-ranked Hillsboro downs Mules in regular-season finale
HILLSBORO — The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
Scott City uses fast start to spoil Dons’ senior night
DONIPHAN — It’s not Halloween yet, but the Scott City Rams played a frightening first half at Doniphan, scoring all 54 of their points before halftime on the way to a 54-0 win over the Dons. Scott City had eight first half possessions and scored touchdowns on each...
semoball.com
C1D2 Volleyball: Bernie eliminates Bloomfield in five-set thriller
CLARKTON- A game filled of runs ultimately favored Bernie as Bloomfield’s upset hopes fell short in a Class 1, District 2 quarterfinal Friday night. Bernie took down SCAA rival Blomfield 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 24-8, 15-10. in five sets. “We dug deep and decided to go and get it. We...
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Kennett vs. New Madrid County Central
KENNETT - Kennett got past New Madrid County Central in three sets in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Volleyball Tournament at Kennett High School on Thursday.
semoball.com
Fredericktown two-point conversion spoils East Prairie Senior Night
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — In an epic battle that would not be decided until the final seconds of the game, the East Prairie Eagles hosted the Fredericktown Blackcats Friday night. The Blackcats scored on a two-point conversion with just 39 seconds left on the clock giving them a 26-24 advantage ultimately handing the Blackcats the win.
semoball.com
Charleston wins rivalry game over Sikeston 32-14
CHARLESTON, Mo. — For just the second time in the past decade, Charleston knocked off rival Sikeston on the gridiron. The Bluejays (6-2) used some explosive plays to earn the win and took advantage of opportunities while missed chances and self-inflicted wounds cost the Bulldogs (1-8) at John H. Marshall Field on Friday, Oct. 21.
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Dexter survives 'attack' by upset-minded Doniphan
KENNETT – After the opening set of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 volleyball match between No. 3 seed Dexter and No. 6 seed Doniphan on Thursday at Kennett High School, there wasn’t a soul in the gym who didn’t believe with certainty how the match was going to play out.
semoball.com
C3 No. 6 Hillsboro jumps on Mules early, often
HILLSBORO – The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
myozarksonline.com
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
wpsdlocal6.com
'That's just catastrophic,' low Mississippi River levels spell problems for local farmers
LAKE COUNTY, TN — Water levels on the Mississippi River remain at record lows, and until rain moves in, they'll stay that way. "Sort of looks like the Sahara desert across the way over there," said Lake County Mayor Danny Cook. He said this is the first time he's ever seen the river look this dry.
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
darnews.com
Dunklin County bridge closed until summer 2023 after support 'dips'
DUNKLIN COUNTY — A bridge at Highway J near Glennonville in Dunklin County will be out of commission until early summer 2023, a Missouri Department of Transportation specialist said Thursday. District Bridge Engineer for the Southwest District Ed Hess said soil erosion at the bridge site is the culprit.
