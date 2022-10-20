Lady Indians' Claire Bean, Handley McAtee take first place in Class 1 State Doubles Championship

Malden and Twin Rivers volleyball will enter the postseason fray a little later than most when both take to the court at Portageville Saturday. The Class 2 District 1 district tournament is set to begin as No. 4 Senath-Hornersville (10-17-1) takes on No. 5 Twin Rivers (3-21-1) at 3 p.m., then No. 6 Caruthersville (2-12) will go head-to-head with No. 3 Malden (11-18-3). The winners of both matches advance to Monday’s semifinals.

MALDEN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO