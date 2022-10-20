Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cruz Control: Texas Senator backs Vance at Washington County GOP’s Reagan Dinner
MARIETTA — Senators, representatives and Republicans gathered at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College on Friday to show support for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the main speaker at the Washington County Republican Party Reagan Dinner in Marietta. Ohio senators, Supreme Court justices...
Jackson seeks Daviess Circuit Court judgeship
Leigh Jackson has been lead attorney for the Owensboro Department of Public Advocacy office since late 2013. As lead attorney, Jackson supervises the office’s public defenders, who represent indigent defendants in criminal cases. Jackson, who has 22 years of experience as an attorney, is running to be Daviess County’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Vote yes to renew Wood County Schools Excess Levy
Wood County residents have a right to be proud of their schools. Our community supports local students in a way that does not happen for many students across the state. In fact, for 77 years voters have kept in place the Wood County Schools Excess Levy, which funds much of what makes our schools special. We are being asked to do so again in the upcoming general election.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three in race for West Virginia’s new 1st Congressional District
PARKERSBURG — Three candidates for the House of Representatives are running in the new 1st Congressional District in West Virginia. The candidates are incumbent Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican representing the old 3rd District in Southern West Virginia, Democrat Lacy Watson and independent Belinda Fox-Spencer. Early voting starts on Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
