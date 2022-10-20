Marquise Jackson, 50 Cent’s eldest son, has responded to his father after he doubted a request to meet up and sort their issues. "Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the 🌎 & behind the scenes," wrote Marquise in a post shared on Instagram, which featured photos of him with his father and video evidence showing how he's blocked by Fif's account. "I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you."

