Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’
Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
‘The Kardashians’ Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Scenes are ‘Heavily Scripted’
Some fans of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' are saying that Kim Kardashian's scenes are 'heavily scripted.'
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Can’t Believe How Fast Penelope Disick Has Grown Up
Here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian's fans' reactions to the growth of Penelope Disick in the public eye over the years.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Shark Tank's Daymond John Says Kim Kardashian 'Works Hard' Amid Backlash
Shark Tank star Daymond John praised the Kardashians work ethic and said they would do well on the reality series. John, 53, cheered on family matriarch Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian as "real operators" who "work hard." The FUBU founder stars on Shark Tank, a show where budding entrepreneurs...
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn Discuss Lisa Rinna BravoCon Drama: ‘I’d Leave the Country’ If I Got Booed
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have been Hollywood royalty ever since their July 2007 nuptials, but could a new type of diamond be in their future? “Would I consider it? Yes,” O’Connell, 48, enthusiastically told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 19, when asked if he and Romijn, 49, would be interested in joining the Real Housewives of Beverly […]
thebrag.com
“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
toofab.com
Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna's 'Cruel and Vindictive' Behavior After Watching RHOBH Reunion
While she has "empathy" over the death of Rinna's mother, Denise says it doesn't "excuse" all her behavior. Denise Richards may not be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but she is still tuning in. On Thursday, she made it clear she checked out Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion the previous evening -- and she wasn't fully sold on what she saw.
Complex
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Responds to Dad Doubting Request to Meet: ‘You’ve Had Me Blocked on Social Media’
Marquise Jackson, 50 Cent’s eldest son, has responded to his father after he doubted a request to meet up and sort their issues. "Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the 🌎 & behind the scenes," wrote Marquise in a post shared on Instagram, which featured photos of him with his father and video evidence showing how he's blocked by Fif's account. "I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you."
TVOvermind
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants
Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
toofab.com
Kendall Jenner Tired of Her Character Constantly Being Questioned: 'If Only People Knew Me'
"Anything I do gets hate" Kendall Jenner wishes the public knew who she really was. The 26-year-old 818 Tequila mogul fired back against rumors that she was a "mean girl" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." Jenner shared that her anxiety makes her feel uncomfortable in big crowds, which may make her appear to be standoffish.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
E! News
219K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0