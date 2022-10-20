ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season

The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report

Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Bleacher Report

Nets' Steve Nash 'Really Proud' of Ben Simmons for Being More Aggressive vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the progress of Ben Simmons following Friday night's 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. "A step up for Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive," Nash told reporters. "He got in the paint, every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. ... He's starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he's got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us."
