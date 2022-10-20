ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
IOWA STATE
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season

The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
ORLANDO, FL
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
DETROIT, MI

