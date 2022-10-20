Read full article on original website
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy is being investigated for improper workplace conduct.
Stephen A. Smith 'shocked' by Nets' ugly loss, 'awful' Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets started their season against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week, which resulted in an embarrassing loss, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is disappointed in the franchise’s start and sounds off on why. Smith discussed Brooklyn’s regular-season debut and how bad it made the organization look....
Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Report: Adam Silver Says NBA 'Put Teams on Notice,' Will Be Watching Tanking Closely
With so much attention being paid to Victor Wembanyama and the top of the 2023 NBA draft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keeping a close eye on how teams handle their rosters during the regular season. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, during a recent meeting with employees of the Phoenix Suns,...
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams
The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season
The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Clippers' Paul George Partnering with BetterHelp to Provide $3M of Free Therapy
Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George is teaming with BetterHelp to provide people with up to $3 million worth of free therapy. In a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, George discussed the motivation behind the initiative:. "Mental health is just as important as physical health to...
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation, but former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson believes the 12-time All-Star is still taken for granted. On All The Smoke, Thompson said the three years Durant spent in the Bay Area were "special." "That's why it...
