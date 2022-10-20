Defiance County Courthouse, Oct. 20, 2022

Defiance County

Marriage licenses---

Samuel Whalen, 22, Defiance, O.S. repair specialist and Nicole Keller, 22, Defiance, administrative assistant.

David Anderson 34, Hicksville, laborer and Stephanie Bunnell, 31, Hicksville, laborer.

Abraham Stottlemyer, 26, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Samantha Martin, 24, Defiance, certified medical assistant.

Dennis Tucker, 50, Hicksville, tooling, and Amber Finner, 30, Hicksville, molding.

Cecelia Waters, 31, Hicksville, homemaker and Rogelio Benavides, 34, Hicksville, factory worker.

Common pleas---

On the docket---

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kimberly Draghiceanu, 407 Seneca St. Money judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Michael Chancey, 1744 Lora Lane. Money judgment.

James Mackie, Bryan, vs. John Weller, Ney, Sharon Weller, Ney, Susan Crites Bryan, Edgerton, Unknown spouse of if any Susan Crites Bryant, Edgerton, Treasurer of Defiance County, 221 Clinton St. Foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk VA., vs. Chaz Sweinhagen, Paulding. Money judgment.

Journal entries---

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy Mich., vs. the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and or incompetent hairs of Daniel Valdez, address unavailable; Second National Bank, Newark; Defiance County treasurer, address unavailable. Decree of foreclosure.

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Macy Fout, 18622 Ohio 15. Default judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, vs. Linda Wineland, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.

Defiance County treasurer vs. Stephanie Kent, McLoud Okla.; and unknown spouse, if any, of Stephanie Kent, McLoud Okla. Default for plaintiff.

Michael Dewyse, Bay City, Mich., vs. Donna Dewyse, 25756 Behrens Road. Divorce granted.

Kelly Ann Shannon, 21215 Parkview Drive, vs. Kevin Shannon, 21859 Kiser Road. Divorce granted.

Gerald Westrick, 1590 Westgate Drive, vs. Carrie Westrick, 1567 S. Clinton St. Divorce granted.

Portia Dodd, 1122 S. Clinton St. vs. Robert Dodd, 1122 S. Clinton St. Marriage dissolved.

Destiny Hostettler, Ney, vs. Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency; and Wesley Hostettler, 1030 Harrison Ave. Child support and related order is hereby dismissed.

Matthew Zajac, Milton Center, vs. Flatrock Bridge Group, Maumee, Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.

Barbara Brown, no address available vs. Troy Brown, no address available. Warning to respondent, terms effective until 2027.

Real estate transfers---

Adams Township —

Keith Michaelis to Keith and Shaye Michaelis, co-trustees, Sec. 4, SW.

Jerry and Carol Wiemken to Jerry Carol Wiemken, co-trustees, Sec. 14, 20.317 acres.

Robert and Bonnie Moser, trustees, to Jason Bidlack, Sec. 34, 77.043 acres.

Defiance Ward 1 —

Tina Marshall, et al, to C. Property's, LLC, Riverside Park Add., lot 12.

Michelle Nicholson to Michelle and Thomas Nicholson, South Defiance Add., lot 253.

Tighe Duston, et al, to Karri Rundle-Higdon, Lloyd's Acres, lot 4, part lot 5.

Doris Hitchcock (dec.) to Allan Hitchcock, Hoffman's First Add., lot 34, part lot 33.

Breena Breedlove to Breena Breedlove, trustee, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 63.

Defiance Ward 2 —

Richard Robeson (dec.) to Leslie Ramey, Ottley's et al Add., lot 1.

Defiance Ward 3 —

Joshua Flanary to Douglas and Christine Ward, Fales and Adams Add., lot 52.

Defiance Ward 4 —

Ronnie Taylor to Shannon Taylor, Zachrich Add., lot 3.

Ernesto and Leticia Jimenez to Greg and Melanie Persons, Oak Park Add., lot 25.

Donny Hwang, et al, to Grant Smalley, East View Add., lots 214-215.

Curtis Turner (dec.) to Curtis Turner, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 45.

Defiance Township —

Austin Phillips to Mark Newman, Sec. 11, 1.71 acres.

Dennis and Amy Ducat to Brett and Brittney Wagner, Blue Diamond's Estate, lots 2-3.

Sherwood Village —

Benjamin and Shirley Keil to John Fifer, et al, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 26.

Farmer Township —

James Kline to James and Suzanne Kline, Sec. 20, 2.771 acres.

Hicksville Village —

Shelia Finchum (dec.) to Johnny Finchum, Clearwater Sub. Extension 1, lot 32.

Steven and Rhonda Caryer to Dustin and Christina Nickels, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 82.

Joahua and Natalie Kaluza to Mary Ann Driver, Bontrager Condos, Until 1.

Hicksville Township —

Thurman Middaugh to Ronnie Middaugh, Sec. 8, 74.444 acres.

James Kline, et al, to James and Susanne Kline, et al, Sec. 13, 80 acres.

James Kline to James and Susanne Kline, Sec. 24, 49.34 acres.

Highland Township —

Catherine Carnahan to Wade and Jennier Wortkoetter, Sec. 27, 3.37 acres.

Keith and Pamela Myers to Ralph and Andrea Meade, Sec. 33, 1 acre.

Mark Township —

James Kline to James and Susanne Kline, Sec. 5, 120 acres.

Milford-Edgerton —

Randall Miller, et al, to Brandon Miller, Sec. 11, 2 acres.

Milford-Hicksville —

Marilyn Smith (dec.) to Edward Smith, et al, Sec. 31, 159 acres.

Noble Township —

Homestead Acres, Inc., to Thomas and Valerie Essex, Valley Creek Sub Phase III, lots 50-51.

Homestead Acres, Inc., to Sandra Essex, Valley Creek Sub Phase III, lot 52.

Noble Township —

William Westrick to Sharon and Robert Crowe, River Chase Condos Phase I, Unit 16.

Jody and Robert Thornell to Eric Montoya, Brunersburg, lot 27.

Aric and Michele Diehl to H&T Two Sons, LLC, Brunersburg, lot 28.

Murel and Melissa Lloyd to Clayton Crates and Ashton Hill, Sec. 21, 5.001 acres.

Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —

Carrie and Nicholas Engel to Rebekah Deman and Holly Bodi, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 54.

Tiffin Township —

Merle and Joyce Seiler to Lynn Smith, et al, trustee, Sec. 2, 64.838 acres, 139.26 acres.

Breena Breedlove to Breena Breedlove, trustee, Sec. 31 18.989 acres, 3.735 acres.

Washington Township —

Daryl and Jeanne Caryer to Daryl and Jeanne Caryer, Sec. 32, 21.973, 0.986 acre.

Ney Village —

Megan Hicks to Brandon Jordan, Mackinaw Add., part lot 36, Auditor's Plat, part lot 47.