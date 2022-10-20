Area police reports

State patrol---

Saturday, 4:21 a.m., at milepost 24 on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway to the west, struck a telephone pole and overturned before coming to rest on its top. Hill was treated for possible injuries by Oakwood EMS and was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 10:50 a.m., at milepost 23 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Litten, 38, Columbus Grove, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway to the north and struck a ditch and a tree. Litten had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. He was cited for failure to control.

Tuesday, 6:10 a.m., on Flory Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Patrick, 42, 30752 Flory Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 9 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert Babcock, 56, 915 Jackson Ave., crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a guardrail. Babcock's vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 13, 3:19 p.m., on Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Heffernan, 26, Anderson, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway to the north and came to rest on its side in a ditch. Heffernan was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 8:37 p.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Schick Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kier Burdine, 32, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 9:21 p.m., at 13149 Krouse Road, Defiance Township, Matthew Richmond, 39, McClure and Robert Richmond, 37, Defiance, were both arrested for disorderly conduct. Each was released with a summons.

Tuesday, 8:37 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, was transferred to CCNO on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 9:16 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Joshua Burgess, 30, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from common pleas court. After appearing in court he was released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Wednesday, 9:32 a.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Nael Jallad, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.

Thursday, 3:01 p.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ethan Burgei, 18, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway to the east and struck a mailbox. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance police---

Monday, 3 p.m., at 210 Hopkins St., Ashli Antoine, 26, 210 Hopkins St., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Monday, 5:16 p.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Deatrick Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Hohenbrink, 43, 23228 Watson Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kelsi Laffoon, 24, 23910 County Road 10, which then struck a vehicle driven by John Dale, 80, 1755 Tiffin Drive, which then struck a vehicle driven by Timothy Jewell, 58, 1621 Westgate Drive. Hohenbrink's vehicle had light damage, Laffoon's vehicle had heavy damage, Dale's vehicle had light damage and Jewell's vehicle had moderate damage. Hohenbrink was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., at 645 Riverside Ave., James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants and taken to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, 8:16 p.m., at 645 Riverside Ave., Jessica McGuire, 42, Grover Hill, was arrested for a violation of parole and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 10:52 a.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Napoleon, Ashley Cuellar, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for obstructing official business and two warrants, and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 2:28 p.m., on County Road V in Pleasant Township, an eastbound combine driven by James Leatherman, 76, Liberty Center, sustained no damage when it struck overhead cable lines and continued on, later striking a second cable line.

Monday, 7:30 p.m., on County Road D in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony Whitman, 44, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Oct. 12, 2:28 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road C in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brandon Desantos, 25, Toledo, sustained moderate damage when it attempted a right turn and left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Desantos was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.