Northestern Local Schools hear updates from principals

The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education met here Tuesday evening and heard updates from principals about school events.

Events included, according to documents provided by the school:

• Johnny Appleseed (Bill Grimes) visited Tinora Elementary School (TES) on Oct. 3 and gave presentations to all the kindergarten and first-grade students.

• volunteers from all of the area fire departments came to TES on Oct. 13 to discuss fire safety with all the kindergarten and first-grade classes. Second-grade students went on a field trip to Sauder Village on Oct. 5.

• on Sept. 23 the 6th grade traveled to the UAW for the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation tour. Students attended sessions on such topics as forestry, energy, recycling, water quality, geology, pollinators and archery. Lunch was provided by the county sheriff’s office and served by Defiance County commissioners.

• student pictures were also held on the Sept. 23. The company sent word that a part in its printing machine broke and pictures have been delayed, but are expected to arrive soon.

• on Sept. 24, eight high school students competed in the state forestry contest at Hocking College in southeast Ohio. Bryan Etzler teaches a forestry class and is one of the electives he is attempting to expand and grow interest in. The team placed 19th.

• student council hosted a successful homecoming week filled with festivities, dress-up days, and an assembly on Sept. 30. The week was capped off with a dance on Oct. 1.

• approximately 15 students attended the “Manufacturing Day” hosted by Northwest State Community College on Oct. 14.

Upcoming dates for school events also were shared during Tuesday’s meeting. These include for the various Northeastern schools:

Elementary

• the Title 1 parent informational meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the TES cafeteria.

• students can dress up in their Halloween costumes on Thursday and a fall festival will be held on that day

• school will not be held on Oct. 28 due to teacher in-service.

• grade cards will be sent home on Nov. 4. Parent-teacher conferences will occur on Nov. 3 and 8.

Middle school

• the student council has been planning a school dance for Oct. 25. The council is also collecting hats, scarves and gloves. If the middle school collects at least 175 items, the school will watch a movie in the PAC at the end of the quarter.

• sports awards will be held on Tuesday following the school dance. Awards presentations will begin at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.

• parent teacher conferences will be Nov. 1 and 10.

High school

• the Dia De Los Muertos will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. The event is being put on by the Spanish Department in conjunction with the Spanish holiday.

• Ram Crews leadership training is scheduled for Oct. 31.

• the FFA National Convention is Wednesday through Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.

• parent teacher conferences will be held Nov. 1 and 10.

In other business Tuesday, the board:

• approved contracts for five new coaches, accepted the resignation of a play assistant, approved new cafeteria workers and approved four new supplemental positions.

• accepted donations of $250 from the Henry County Dairyman; camera and equipment to the Tinora High School yearbook staff from Stephanie and Matt Helmke; prop, costume and storage donations from Peggy Wendt La PetiteSchool of Dance, and Mahtab and Jennifer Ahmed for the theater department; an American flag from Jewell American Legion; and $100 from the Knights of Columbus for $100 toward the Veterans Day Breakfast for veterans and their families. Musical instruments also were accepted from the following alumni: Percy Shock, trombone, trumpet, clarinet and saxophone; Hilary Kunesh, trombone; and Joe Aschemeier, trombone.

• agreed that Tinora’s high school gymnastics program will be based out of the Defiance YMCA and NWOGA in Napoleon. Athletes can select which facility they want to train and compete at. It was also noted that athletes are responsible to pay for membership fees and related costs and that the board will pay for officials and entry fee to events, if applicable. Coaches are Kellye Kroeckel for the Defiance YMCA, and Bethany Wolf, Erika Wolf, Abbie Badenhop and Kendall Detmer for Napoleon NWOGA.

• approved the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in the monthly updated version.

• met in executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken.