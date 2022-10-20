Fulton County grand jury returns indictments

WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury recently met here and returned indictments, including one public official, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.

Among those indicted were:

• Kari Rowe, 46, Wauseon, for theft in office and tampering with records, each a third-degree felony. From June 25-Sept. 8 she allegedly deprived, obtained or exerted control over property without consent, the value being between 7,500 and $150,000. She also allegedly falsified, destroyed, removed, concealed, altered, defaced or mutilated any writing, compute software, data or record which was kept by, or belonged, to a local, state or federal government entity. Rowe was employed as a utility clerk for the Village of Swanton, according to Haselman’s office.

• Jon Ordway, 40, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.

• Glenda Baldridge, 31, Archbold, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Dallas Gillett, 48, 403 Seneca St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Dustin Siler, 25, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone hydrochloride and fentanyl), each a third-degree felony.

• Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 14 he attempted to trespass in a habitation when any person other than accomplice was present or likely to be present.