ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County grand jury returns indictments

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury recently met here and returned indictments, including one public official, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.

Among those indicted were:

• Kari Rowe, 46, Wauseon, for theft in office and tampering with records, each a third-degree felony. From June 25-Sept. 8 she allegedly deprived, obtained or exerted control over property without consent, the value being between 7,500 and $150,000. She also allegedly falsified, destroyed, removed, concealed, altered, defaced or mutilated any writing, compute software, data or record which was kept by, or belonged, to a local, state or federal government entity. Rowe was employed as a utility clerk for the Village of Swanton, according to Haselman’s office.

• Jon Ordway, 40, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.

• Glenda Baldridge, 31, Archbold, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Dallas Gillett, 48, 403 Seneca St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Dustin Siler, 25, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone hydrochloride and fentanyl), each a third-degree felony.

• Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 14 he attempted to trespass in a habitation when any person other than accomplice was present or likely to be present.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima man charged as major drug offender

LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Lucas County commissioners award Ned Skeldon demolition project

After more than a century of service to the region, the Ned Skeldon stadium in Maumee is being demolished. At the September 27 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners awarded demolition of the stadium at the county recreation center, 2901 Key Street, to Mark Haynes Construction Inc., of Norwalk for $885,484.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim Melissa Shoop are celebrating her life while raising awareness against domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
MAUMEE, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19

Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
564
Followers
327
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy