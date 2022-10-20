Fulton County Courthouse, Oct. 20, 2022
Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Adam Kovar, 39, Delta, construction, and Nicole Clingerman, 41, Maumee, health administration.
Travis Crabtree, 33, Delta, auto body, and Emily Davis, 33, Delta, receptionist.
Austin Shortridge, 27, Fayette, saw operator, and Tessa Shaffer, 21, Fayette, saw operator.
Nathan Miller, 31, Toledo, forklift driver, and Harley Davis, 20, Swanton, forklifter.
Jacob Sauber, 23, Archbold, machine operator, and Robin Combs, 22, Archbold, security guard.
Davontae Royster, 23, Wauseon, maintenance technician, and Kristen Anderson, 22, Wauseon, nail technician.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Robert Woods, Swanton, vs. Maranda Woods, Perrysburg. Divorce.
Christina Neuenschwander, Delta, vs. Jason Pichette, Stryker. Civil protection order.
Grange Indemnity Insurance Co., Columbus, vs. Kaleb Kistner, Delta. Money judgment.
Joseph Hill, Delta, vs. Gigi Demetrashvila, Brooklyn, N.Y. Money judgment.
Sara Baldwin, Liberty Center, vs. Timothy Whitney, Lambertville, Mich. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Justin Jones to Jordan and Zach Morrison, 10240 County Road 14, Wauseon.
Jeffrey Moose to Two Buckeye Investments, LLC, 244 Dickman Road, Wauseon.
Linda Lammon, trustee, to B&B Unlimited, Inc., 405 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Aaron Bock to Jet Enterprises, LLC, 244 Sycamore St., Wauseon.
Scott Frazier to John Jr. and Kimberly Griner, 308 Indian Road, Wauseon.
German Township —
Laurel and Janet Baer to Lana Johnson, 1100 Lindau St., Archbold.
