Fulton County, OH

Fulton County Courthouse, Oct. 20, 2022

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Fulton County

Marriage licenses---

Adam Kovar, 39, Delta, construction, and Nicole Clingerman, 41, Maumee, health administration.

Travis Crabtree, 33, Delta, auto body, and Emily Davis, 33, Delta, receptionist.

Austin Shortridge, 27, Fayette, saw operator, and Tessa Shaffer, 21, Fayette, saw operator.

Nathan Miller, 31, Toledo, forklift driver, and Harley Davis, 20, Swanton, forklifter.

Jacob Sauber, 23, Archbold, machine operator, and Robin Combs, 22, Archbold, security guard.

Davontae Royster, 23, Wauseon, maintenance technician, and Kristen Anderson, 22, Wauseon, nail technician.

Common pleas

On the docket---

Robert Woods, Swanton, vs. Maranda Woods, Perrysburg. Divorce.

Christina Neuenschwander, Delta, vs. Jason Pichette, Stryker. Civil protection order.

Grange Indemnity Insurance Co., Columbus, vs. Kaleb Kistner, Delta. Money judgment.

Joseph Hill, Delta, vs. Gigi Demetrashvila, Brooklyn, N.Y. Money judgment.

Sara Baldwin, Liberty Center, vs. Timothy Whitney, Lambertville, Mich. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers---

Clinton Township —

Justin Jones to Jordan and Zach Morrison, 10240 County Road 14, Wauseon.

Jeffrey Moose to Two Buckeye Investments, LLC, 244 Dickman Road, Wauseon.

Linda Lammon, trustee, to B&B Unlimited, Inc., 405 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.

Aaron Bock to Jet Enterprises, LLC, 244 Sycamore St., Wauseon.

Scott Frazier to John Jr. and Kimberly Griner, 308 Indian Road, Wauseon.

German Township —

Laurel and Janet Baer to Lana Johnson, 1100 Lindau St., Archbold.

WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Lucas County commissioners award Ned Skeldon demolition project

After more than a century of service to the region, the Ned Skeldon stadium in Maumee is being demolished. At the September 27 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners awarded demolition of the stadium at the county recreation center, 2901 Key Street, to Mark Haynes Construction Inc., of Norwalk for $885,484.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
High School Football PRO

Wauseon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bryan football team will have a game with Wauseon High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Unbeaten Eastwood, Lake teams advance to district

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls soccer defeated Northwood, 9-0, Thursday to advance to the Division III district tournament next week. The Eagles opened a 6-0 halftime lead. Eastwood freshman Piper Sutton had a three-goal hat trick to lead the Eagles’ attack. The Eagles, ranked 14th in the state coaches’...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay

LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
FINDLAY, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
TOLEDO, OH
Community Policy