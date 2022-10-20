ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

DPLS celebrates 16th annual National Friends of Libraries Week

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is spending the week celebrating its Friends of the Library groups as part of the 16th annual National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 16-22).

Each DPLS location — Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial (Hicksville) and Sherwood Branch — maintains its own Friends group. The Friends are nonprofit groups formed to sponsor library programs and support library services and technologies.

“We couldn’t do all that we do without our Friends groups,” said Taryn Lawson, DPLS communications coordinator. “We are endlessly appreciative that they choose to give their valuable time to the libraries.”

Some Friends group activities include fundraising for capital projects or operating funds; arranging events, from book sales to donor campaigns; assisting the libraries in obtaining grants; assisting with special projects at the libraries; and acting as a liaison between the libraries and community groups.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters.

For more information about joining a Defiance County Friends of the Library group, call 419-782-1456.

