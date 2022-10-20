ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County Municipal Court, Oct. 20, 2022

Paulding County Municipal Court:

Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 33, address unavailable, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. The case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced---

Michael Sigman, Hicksville, assault, two days jail, $100 fine; David Font, Paulding, zoning violation (two counts), $50 fine.

Weston Good, Kewanna, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; marked lanes, dismissed.

Tramayne Overton Jr., Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; registration violation, $25 fine.

Travis Phlipot, Paulding, driving under suspension, $300 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Patrick Bell, Hicksville, no motorcycle license, $100 fine; assured clear distance, $50 fine.

Anthony Meyer, Sherwood, assault, 23 days jail, $300 fine, standard probation; ethnic intimidation, dismissed.

Sage Black, Paulding, speed, $250 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed---

Richard Johnson Jr., Melrose, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle; Ian Setili, Grover Hill, violation of protective order.

