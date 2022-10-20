Car crashes into tractor in rural Fresno County. CHP calls in helicopter

A car collided with a farm tractor Wednesday night on Highway 145, south of Kerman.

The collision, which took place at 8:42 p.m. near Highway 145 and Floral Avenue, led to closure of the roadway as the California Highway Patrol landed a helicopter to assist in rescue efforts.

The collision happened roughly 10 miles south of Kerman.

The CHP said Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting in closing both directions of the highway.

There was no immediate information on the number of people injured in the crash or what caused the car to crash into the tractor.