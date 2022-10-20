Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Miranda Lambert and Her ‘Paw Paw’ Are the Cutest Duo [Pictures]
Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas. Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family. The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch...
Chris Lane + His Wife, Lauren, Welcome Baby Boy No. 2 — See the Adorable Video! [Watch]
Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed their second child. The country singer turned to social media on Tuesday evening (Oct. 18) to share the joyous news with fans, accompanied by an adorable picture and video. People reports that the couple's new son was born in Nashville on...
George Strait, Wynonna Judd + More to Perform at Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Service
Loretta Lynn's life and career will be celebrated during a public memorial service to be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7PM ET.
Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Social Media Post [Picture]
Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend have sparked engagement rumors after posting a series of pictures on social media. Fans are speculating that the country singer and Australian singer Firerose are engaged after they shared photos to Instagram that appear to show an engagement ring on her left hand.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020, but their love story didn't begin in the most traditional way. The two began their relationship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a recent interview with People, McEntire says that hurdle — being apart — only strengthened their connection.
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Jessie James Decker, Billy Currington Team for Romantic New Song, ‘I Still Love You’ [Listen]
Jessie James Decker and Billy Currington have brought their friendship into the recording studio once again for a brand-new song, “I Still Love You.”. The romantic mid-tempo ode chronicles the post-breakup life of two individuals who, after some time apart, realize that they are still in love with one another. Currington and Decker go solo on the first and second verses, before joining on the tear-soaked chorus.
Darius Rucker + Chapel Hart Take Fans to Church on New Song, ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ [Listen]
In his new song "Ol' Church Hymn," Darius Rucker has found a love so good it feels like the soothing words of "Amazing Grace." The track feels like it was plucked right out of a Sunday service and features vocals from Chapel Hart. The trio's voices delicately dance around Rucker's...
Shania Twain Joins the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Mrs. Potts
Shania Twain will be inviting fans to "Be Our Guest" this December. She's joining the cast of ABC's upcoming live-action and animated special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Twain will step into the role of supporting character Mrs. Potts, the friendly and maternal tea pot who, together with...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]
When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
