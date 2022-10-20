ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Jessie James Decker, Billy Currington Team for Romantic New Song, ‘I Still Love You’ [Listen]

Jessie James Decker and Billy Currington have brought their friendship into the recording studio once again for a brand-new song, “I Still Love You.”. The romantic mid-tempo ode chronicles the post-breakup life of two individuals who, after some time apart, realize that they are still in love with one another. Currington and Decker go solo on the first and second verses, before joining on the tear-soaked chorus.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]

When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

