Latest Machine Learning Research From CMU Introduces ‘DASH,’ a Differentiable NAS Algorithm that Computes the Mixture of Operations Using the Fourier Diagonalization of Convolution, Achieving an up-to-10x Search Time Speedup in Practice

Data Science, a promising field that continues to attract more and more companies, is struggling to be integrated into industrialization processes. In most cases, machine learning (ML) models are implemented offline in a scientific research context. Almost 90% of the models created are never deployed in production conditions. Deployment can be defined as a process by which an ML model is integrated into an existing production environment to achieve effective data-driven business decisions. It is one of the last stages of the machine learning life cycle. Nevertheless, ML has evolved in recent years from a purely academic study area to one that may address actual business issues. However, there may be various problems and worries when using machine learning models in operational systems.

2 DAYS AGO