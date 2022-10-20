Raiders win Youth Football Championship over the Chargers
Grand Junction, Colorado – ( KREX ) The Raiders scored early and often in the lightweight division against the Chargers. Quarterback Aiden Shiao was a major catalyst for the Raider's win. He was running wild. He scored the Raider's second touchdown and had a couple of electrifying plays. The Chargers had no answer for the Raiders. The Raiders win the lightweight youth championship.
