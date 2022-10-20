Raiders win Youth Football Championship over the Chargers

Bella Rasmussen of Laguna Beach High School scored two touchdowns during the team's game against Godinez She hasn't graduated high school yet, but Bella Rasmussen has already made it into the record books. The 18-year-old senior at Laguna Beach High School recently became the first girl to score two touchdowns during a single varsity high school football game in California, according to FOX affiliate KTTV. "Bella Rasmussen #24 made running back history last night as the first female player to score TWO touchdowns in a single game at the varsity...

