ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries

EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash near Hatch, New Mexico causes lane closures on I-25

HATCH, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation the northbound lanes on I-25 from milepost 29 to 34 are currently closed due to a crash. All drivers have been asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. ABC-7 is working...
HATCH, NM
KVIA

NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy