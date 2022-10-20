Read full article on original website
WATCH: Your Voice Your Vote: Representative City of El Paso, District 6, forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for City of El Paso representative, District 6, the candidates are Claudia Lizette Rodriguez, Benjamin J. Leyva, Cristian Botello and Art Fierro. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
Sunday Funday Moment: Despite challenges, 6-year-old El Paso girl is able to make her dream of walking and dancing come true
El Paso, Texas-- 6-year-old Victoria Rose was given the ability to walk and dance for the first time all thanks to a special piece of equipment. “When we asked Victoria what do you wanna be when you grown up? She was like, well when I grow up I'm gonna walk,” said Victoria’s mom, Melinda De La Luz.
New COVID-19 Kiosks to provide free tests to those who are symptomatic
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso is rolling out new COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout the city starting Friday, one is already available. The kiosks allow users to provide a nasal swab specimen with results provided within 48 hours from the test date. According to the city, most...
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries
EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
Crash near Hatch, New Mexico causes lane closures on I-25
HATCH, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation the northbound lanes on I-25 from milepost 29 to 34 are currently closed due to a crash. All drivers have been asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. ABC-7 is working...
NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
Game postponed: Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of previously scheduled game against New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a scooter at...
Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of game against New Mexico State; status of Saturday’s game “pending”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a shooter at...
Update: Miners beat FAU 24-21 with a walk-off Gavin Baechle field goal
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP move to 4-4 on the season with a 24-21 win over FAU Saturday. The Miners trailed FAU 7-6 at halftime and were down 14-6 in the third quarter. The Miners went into the 4th tied at 14 after a Gavin Hardison keeper followed by a 2-point conversion.
