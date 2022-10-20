Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The latest version of Python is "the best ever", say devs
The latest version of the programming language Python, 3.11 has been unveiled, with its development team claiming that the new edition might just be the best yet. In the release notes (opens in new tab), Pablo Galindo Salgado, Python Steering Council member and the release manager for the current version, alongside fellow team members Steve Dower and Ned Deily, wrote the team has “put a lot of effort into making 3.11 the best version of Python possible”.
TechRadar
Onyx Boox Tab Ultra brings iPad features to E Ink
We’ve been fans of Boox ereader and tablet devices from Onyx for a while now, especially the Boox Nova Air C, one of our picks for best ereader. The Air C has a color LCD layer on top of the black and white E Ink, but now, the company is pushing its E Ink even closer to full-featured tablet territory by adding features we normally expect on a tablet such as the iPad 10.9.
TechRadar
5 features your next live chat solution absolutely needs to have
Considering offering live chat support to your company’s channels? Knowing where to start can be tough, especially when there are so many promising providers to choose from. We’ve trawled the Internet to bring together five of the most desirable features that your next chat tool service must have.
TechRadar
The OM System OM-5 could be one of the world’s best travel cameras
If you've been looking for a travel camera to accompany you on some post-pandemic adventures, the new OM System OM-5 is one of the best options available – and it's a big upgrade on your smartphone, too. The Micro Four Thirds camera is an upgraded version of the Olympus...
TechRadar
iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 betas show off new collaborative features and useful bug fixes
Apple wasted no time, releasing the first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers, just days after the public launches of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. Looking at the official release notes (opens in new tab), we see the beta will finally allow people to get their hands on the Freeform app for iPad, which was first revealed in June 2022 during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It's a digital canvas that lets users collaborate on projects alongside other people. Stage Manager is seeing the return of external display support but for M1 and M2 iPads only, as Apple continues to figure out what to do with the desktop management app.
TechRadar
This iOS 16.1 update makes the Dynamic Island even more useful
Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island is now just a little more dynamic. iOS 16.1, which officially dropped on millions of iPhones this week, brought with it new gesture controls to Apple's innovative notch replacement. Available only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Dynamic...
TechRadar
Most business leaders still prefer an old-fashioned phone call to Zoom
Despite video conferencing calls becoming a common part of our everyday working lives, the humble telephone is still “as relevant as ever” for the everyday operations of firms, new research has found. A survey (opens in new tab) from RingCentral has revealed the retained importance of telephone usage,...
TechRadar
Remington F6 Style Series Aqua review
Remington’s F6 Style Series Aqua electric shaver boasts excellent battery life, convenient USB charging and is as easy to clean as you could hope any electric shaver to be. But for all its travel-friendly advantages, the F6 fails to better its competitors when it comes to performance. This, combined with its needlessly bulky design, puts Remington’s waterproof foil shaver firmly in the mid-range of electric hair trimmers.
TechRadar
Website builder vs web hosting: What's the difference?
Are you thinking about creating your first website, but aren’t sure where to start due to information overload? If yes, you’re not alone. While in theory, everyone can create a fully-functional yet fancy-looking site today, it’s a bit trickier once you try to put it into practice.
TechRadar
Looking for a cheap Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 contract? Check out this deal at Fonehouse
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is a great way to upgrade your handset to one of the best foldable phones on the market. With this offer at Fonehouse you'll get a brand new device as well as 100GB of data, unlimited calls, and text with Three Mobile for just £25/month and £244 upfront. (opens in new tab)
TechRadar
Livechat vs Chatbot: what's the difference?
Whether you’re looking to enhance an e-commerce website or to provide a more personalized approach to support, chances are you’ll be considering some sort of customer-facing chat tool. Understanding the difference between Livechat and Chatbot is crucial to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, however the solution is not black...
TechRadar
iOS 16.1 has arrived – here are six features you should try out
Apple has released iOS 16.1, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It's compatible with iPhones going all the way back the iPhone 8, as well as, of course, with the company's newest handsets, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While some may not be immediately obvious, there are...
TechRadar
Audacity 3.2 review
Audacity’s reputation as the best free audio editor is well-founded, with advanced tools for professional productions. Beginners may find it overwhelming. But if you have time to get to grips with it, you’ll find a powerful and practical sound editor.
TechRadar
7 new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today
The digital dust has barely settled on the rollout of iOS 16, but another major iPhone software update is now imminent: iOS 16.1 is going to start appearing on devices from today (Monday, October 24), and there are numerous new features to look forward to alongside the usual bug fixes and security patches.
TechRadar
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 review
The ThinkPad Z13 squares the circle of performance and battery life to deliver a highly portable machine that provides excellent speed combined with more than a working day without a recharge. Having only two USB-C ports requires a dock.
TechRadar
Nothing Ear (stick) will have the price but maybe not all you want in ear buds
Making good on its initial promise, smartphone company Nothing has officially revealed its second audio product: the mid-range Ear (stick) earbuds. In the leadup to the reveal, there were some leaks that showed off the cosmetic-inspired design of the Ear (stick), which admittedly looks pretty cool. Charging cases for earbuds typically have a boxy design, but Nothing went for a more cylindrical look with a splash of red. Apart from its design, not much was known about the device internally apart from the company’s claim of the Ear (stick) being its “most advanced audio product yet.” However looking at the announcement (opens in new tab), that really isn’t the case.
TechRadar
How to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura
At WWDC in June 2022, one of the most exciting features Apple unveiled was Continuity Camera for macOS Ventura. This lets you simply place your iPhone on your Mac and instantly use it as a webcam. In true Apple style, there’s no fiddly setup – it just works, and we’re going to show you how you can use it in this guide.
TechRadar
Can’t wait for Black Friday? Act fast and get a great deal on a Sony or Samsung 4K TV
If you don't want to wait until November to snatch up a Black Friday deal on a new TV, then you're in luck. John Lewis is giving My John Lewis members (opens in new tab) a £100 gift card when they buy select TVs and other gadgets (opens in new tab) before October 31.
TechRadar
The best TVs under £1000 in 2022
In this guide we’ve picked the best TVs under £1000 to show that you don’t need to spend a fortune to upgrade your at-home entertainment system. Although you’ll find plenty of the best TVs available for much more than a grand, this is a realistic and achievable price limit to set. You’ll be able to bring the warm glow of a new TV to your living room without breaking the bank.
