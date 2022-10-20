ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle

The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. Democrat Jevin Hodge discusses battle for Arizona's first congressional district. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Hodge is facing off against Republican David Schweikert in Arizona's newly drawn first congressional...
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
Gov. Ducey sues federal agencies over makeshift barriers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Monday, the federal government told Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to remove the shipping containers at the border, a call appreciated by the Cocopah Indian Tribe. On Friday afternoon, Ducey’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against multiple people across three federal agencies. “Arizona is taking...
Arizona's water future is on the ballot this November

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
Thieves are targeting Arizona "SNAP" or food stamp benefits

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
Former President Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs picked up a notable endorsement Thursday afternoon. Former President Barack Obama is showing his support for Hobbs just a few weeks away from the general election. “Arizona, in this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is...
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Cooler weather coming to Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure bringing us the mild weather of the past several days is beginning to weaken and move away from Arizona to the southeast. In its stead, a strong Pacific low will enter the Pacific Northwest by Friday and dig toward Arizona. Although the core of the storm will stay to the north of the state, it will be close enough to bring us much cooler weather, clouds, winds and, in some cases, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.
