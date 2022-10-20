PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure bringing us the mild weather of the past several days is beginning to weaken and move away from Arizona to the southeast. In its stead, a strong Pacific low will enter the Pacific Northwest by Friday and dig toward Arizona. Although the core of the storm will stay to the north of the state, it will be close enough to bring us much cooler weather, clouds, winds and, in some cases, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

