CHELMSFORD - Downed power lines forced Route 495 in Chelmsford to close for about an hour Thursday night. A neighbor was working outside Thursday evening when he heard it. "A bomb going off. Scared the heck out of me," said Sam Scarmeas. "I heard some snapping noise. I happened to turn around to witness a wire drop down across the highway."It happened just south of Route 3. Northbound and southbound traffic was backed up for miles. Cell phone video from the front of stopped traffic shows first responders blocking vehicles from the live wire. "It fell before I got there. They just stopped me as the first person in line. Other people drove over it," said Greg Fellows. The situation caused a brief widespread power outage. Some delays are expected as National Grid works to resolve the issue. Both directions of Route 495 were reopened by 7:45 p.m.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO