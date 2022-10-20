ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

CBS Boston

I-495 in Chelmsford reopens after power lines fall across the highway

CHELMSFORD - Downed power lines forced Route 495 in Chelmsford to close for about an hour Thursday night. A neighbor was working outside Thursday evening when he heard it. "A bomb going off. Scared the heck out of me," said Sam Scarmeas. "I heard some snapping noise. I happened to turn around to witness a wire drop down across the highway."It happened just south of Route 3. Northbound and southbound traffic was backed up for miles. Cell phone video from the front of stopped traffic shows first responders blocking vehicles from the live wire. "It fell before I got there. They just stopped me as the first person in line. Other people drove over it," said Greg Fellows. The situation caused a brief widespread power outage. Some delays are expected as National Grid works to resolve the issue. Both directions of Route 495 were reopened by 7:45 p.m. 
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

MSP INVESTIGATING SERIOUS CRASHES IN DANVERS AND TEWKSBURY

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.
DANVERS, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November

"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH

A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Haverhill students return to classrooms after agreement ends teacher strike

HAVERHILL -- Students in Haverhill are back in their classrooms Friday after a teacher strike closed schools for four days this week. A deal between the Haverhill School Committee and the Haverhill Education Association was reached around 11 p.m. on Thursday.  Since the deal was made so late into the night, there were no buses Friday morning for students. Instead, the bus lane was turned into the parent drop-off lane. "Happy. Because four days and today was supposed to be the fifth but no, no fifth," said parent Daisy Estrella. On Friday morning, the school committee released a statement saying: "The Haverhill School...
HAVERHILL, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
102.9 WBLM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA

