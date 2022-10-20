Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
I-495 in Chelmsford reopens after power lines fall across the highway
CHELMSFORD - Downed power lines forced Route 495 in Chelmsford to close for about an hour Thursday night. A neighbor was working outside Thursday evening when he heard it. "A bomb going off. Scared the heck out of me," said Sam Scarmeas. "I heard some snapping noise. I happened to turn around to witness a wire drop down across the highway."It happened just south of Route 3. Northbound and southbound traffic was backed up for miles. Cell phone video from the front of stopped traffic shows first responders blocking vehicles from the live wire. "It fell before I got there. They just stopped me as the first person in line. Other people drove over it," said Greg Fellows. The situation caused a brief widespread power outage. Some delays are expected as National Grid works to resolve the issue. Both directions of Route 495 were reopened by 7:45 p.m.
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
Teachers in 2 Mass. Districts Test Whether Walkouts Really Are Against the Law
One of organized labor’s favorite slogans is, “There is no such thing as an illegal strike, only an unsuccessful one.” We are seeing this play out this week in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts. Teachers in both school districts went on strike Oct. 17 after fruitless contract negotiations. The Malden union reached a tentative agreement with […]
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
msonewsports.com
MSP INVESTIGATING SERIOUS CRASHES IN DANVERS AND TEWKSBURY
Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
Methuen man hit and severely injured while running across Interstate 495, police say
A 52-year-old Methuen man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while running across a highway in Tewksbury on Wednesday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police. Late Wednesday evening at 7:20 p.m., state police responded to a report of a 2006 Toyota Corolla colliding...
Haverhill students return to classrooms after agreement ends teacher strike
HAVERHILL -- Students in Haverhill are back in their classrooms Friday after a teacher strike closed schools for four days this week. A deal between the Haverhill School Committee and the Haverhill Education Association was reached around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Since the deal was made so late into the night, there were no buses Friday morning for students. Instead, the bus lane was turned into the parent drop-off lane. "Happy. Because four days and today was supposed to be the fifth but no, no fifth," said parent Daisy Estrella. On Friday morning, the school committee released a statement saying: "The Haverhill School...
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway. The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police. Crews are...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
