"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
WKTV
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
WKTV
New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
cnyhomepage.com
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle
A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
WKTV
Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
Rome Police Offer Friendly Reminder With Street Parking Change Coming
Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy. Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31. Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between...
Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly
Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism
The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
