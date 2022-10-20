ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

First responders ask drivers to slow down, move over when passing

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBmn1_0ifrmkTD00

First responders ask drivers to slow down, move over when passing 02:33

When your work is on the road, there are a lot of risks

"Especially with a semi, you feel the wind gust," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said.

Kessler is talking about the drivers passing by when he's out of his car.

A truck driver blows past a Colorado State Trooper without slowing down or moving over a lane. CBS

"It reminds you how much danger is involved with this job and how easily our life can be taken away," he said.

Drivers again and again don't slow down or move over as required by law. Even an ambulance stays in the lane.

"The law has been around for quite a while but there is still so many people that don't know the law," Kessler said.

Currently, the law applies to first responders, tow truck drivers and maintenance workers. When lights are flashing, passing drivers are required to move over one lane, or slow down to 20 mph under the speed limit.

"I think it's very important you know these guys are doing their jobs," driver Wilson Sojo said.

Sojo, who was stopped for speeding, says he agrees there's no reason drivers shouldn't be following the law.

"I think we need to be doing our part," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmPUT_0ifrmkTD00
CBS

To get the word out, Colorado State Patrol pushed for an official "move over awareness day," on Oct. 19. And AAA is now hoping to expand the law to include any motorist stopped or stranded on the side of the road.

"What we are trying to do is just simplify the law right now Colorado law specifies when and how and for whom you move over for but when you think about it everybody's at risk so just making it the law, so everybody has to move over a lane or slow down it's much easier to enforce." Skyler McKinley said.

McKinley, a spokesperson for AAA, says they have been working with lawmakers for several months and expect it will not only be discussed when the legislative sessions start in January, but that it will pass.

Kessler welcomes that idea - and any opportunity to save more lives.

"We want people to know that it is the law but on top of that these people on the side of the road they are not just workers they are real people too," Kessler said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists

A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
AURORA, CO
TheDailyBeast

Forest Service Employee Arrested After Controlled Burn Gets Out of Control

A U.S. Forest Service “burn boss” was arrested Wednesday after a controlled burn escaped and incinerated 20 acres of land belonging to a cattle rancher, authorities said Wednesday. In Oregon, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old employee was arrested on suspicion of reckless burning over the incident. Controlled burns are supposed to help prevent or contain wildfires. McKinley on Thursday said the arrest was the first of its kind carried out by his office. He added that the burn boss was acting in an official capacity at the time of the blaze but could still be held responsible. “In my line of work, if I pull the trigger on my gun, which I can do in the course of duty, I’m still held accountable for every bullet that goes downrange,” McKinley said.Read it at Reuters
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High fire danger continues ahead of mountain snow

Colorado will go from warm and windy to cold and snow over the weekend! Before we get to the snow, we still have very high fire danger to contend with. Our eastern plains and Douglas county will be under a Red Flag Warning on Saturday. We expect gusty wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures. All three of these elements can help fuel a fire very quickly. Be extra cautious outside tomorrow. We also have a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph for almost all of western Colorado and a High Wind Watch in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver tattoo shop raising funds for family of DUI crash victims

A Denver tattoo shop is having a fundraiser to help a family dealing with the loss of a mother and her son.  The crash was last Wednesday night on I-25 near Castle Rock. Family has identified the victims as mother and son Amber Villareal and Elijah Villareal of Aurora. "Our family is definitely devastated," said Salome Perlman, Amber's sister. "They cared about everybody no matter what."  At Endless Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, each work of art has its own beauty and meaning, but this week, each poke comes with a newfound purpose too. Owner Jazzmin Kennedy said the idea...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 expansion at Floyd Hill kicks off with celebratory groundbreaking

The Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off the massive construction project for the expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The project is meant to improve travel time reliability, safety as well as address declining infrastructure.The stretch from Floyd Hill to the Veteran Tunnels will get a makeover that is designed to reduce traffic congestion, rebuild bridges and reduce curves. Additionally, the expansion is set to offer different routes for emergencies or severe weather.Other features are to include:Westbound I-70 reconstruction with addition of third travel laneReplacement of two Bridge Enterprise eligible bridgesWestbound and eastbound I-70 curve flattening and safety improvementsInterchange and intersection improvements throughout projectGreenway improvementsFrontage road addition between Central City Parkway and US 6 InterchangesWildlife safety mitigation improvements, including wildlife crossings and fencingEastbound I-70 climbing lane for heavy commercial or slow-moving vehiclesConstruction of the project will begin now on smaller projects and the full revamp of I-70 will begin next summer with a cost of $700 million. It was largely funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure bill. Officials hope to finish the project by 2027.
CBS Denver

Denver smoke smell caused by prescribed burn

Residents across the Denver metro area were greeted to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning.The smell was from a prescribed burn in the Lake George area of Park County. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday wind flow switched from northwest to south-southwest. This pushed smoke down the South Platte River Valley right into the Denver metro area. As the day heats up the smoke will dissipate. But, there may be thin haze from fires burning hundreds of miles away in Idaho pushing in Wednesday afternoon and evening.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

$700 million upgrade hopes to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck

Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Eastern Colorado will face fire danger and freezing temps on Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Our weekend cold front is marching thru Colorado! Bringing with it strong wind, fire danger and cold temperatures for eastern Colorado. The cold front will swing across the state Saturday night into Sunday. Bringing big mountain snow and wind initially. Colorado Weather: Major mountain snow moving into ColoradoFor the eastern plains of the state wind gusts will be strong starting on Sunday morning. This will increase the threat of wildfire during the afternoon on Sunday. There is a Red Flag Warning posted for most of eastern Colorado including some of Denver's south and southeast suburbs like Highlands Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock, Bennett and Deer Trail thru 7pm.Winds should weaken Sunday night. But, behind the cold front skies will start to clear and low temperatures will dive below freezing by Monday morning for Denver and the northern I-25 corridor. There is a Freeze Watch posted for Sunday night into Monday morning.The watch not only includes the metro area but, runs up to Fort Collins and down south of Limon.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?

You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy