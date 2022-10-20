As Penn football played to maintain their undefeated record at the Homecoming game on Saturday, another team of students rushed onto the field with their own goals. Right before the second half of the game began, a group of over 60 student protestors involved with Fossil Free Penn ran onto Franklin Field during Penn’s Oct. 22 game against Yale, aiming to delay the game and push University administration to meet the group’s demands.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO