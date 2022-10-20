Read full article on original website
Fossil Free Penn protestors storm field during Homecoming football game, halting play for over an hour
As Penn football played to maintain their undefeated record at the Homecoming game on Saturday, another team of students rushed onto the field with their own goals. Right before the second half of the game began, a group of over 60 student protestors involved with Fossil Free Penn ran onto Franklin Field during Penn’s Oct. 22 game against Yale, aiming to delay the game and push University administration to meet the group’s demands.
In Homecoming clash, Penn football narrowly edges out Yale on last-second touchdown
On Saturday afternoon, Fossil Free Penn wasn’t the only thing slowing down Yale. The Quaker defense was ferocious, holding Yale to only 10 first downs and 13 points in a 20-13 win that moves Penn to 6-0 and 3-0 in Ivy League play. With 24 seconds left, senior running back Jonathan Mulatu surged into the end zone to put the Quakers ahead and seal this one for the Red and Blue.
Penn cross country notches middle-of-the-pack finishes at Virginia meet
Penn secured solid finishes in both the men and women’s cross-country races at the Panorama XC23 Invitational in Virginia, building towards the remainder of their seven-meet fall season. The men’s team, running the 8k race, placed 11th out of 17 overall, with an average time of 24:38, a minute...
