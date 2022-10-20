ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fossil Free Penn protestors storm field during Homecoming football game, halting play for over an hour

As Penn football played to maintain their undefeated record at the Homecoming game on Saturday, another team of students rushed onto the field with their own goals. Right before the second half of the game began, a group of over 60 student protestors involved with Fossil Free Penn ran onto Franklin Field during Penn’s Oct. 22 game against Yale, aiming to delay the game and push University administration to meet the group’s demands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penn rowing opens season with multiple first-place boats at Navy Day Regatta

Penn rowing kicked off its season this past Sunday with all three teams — men’s heavyweight, men’s lightweight, and women’s openweight — competing at the Navy Day Regatta on their home waters of the Schuylkill River. The competition came one day after the opening of the Burk-Bergman Boathouse, an event that was long overdue for the Penn rowing program.
BOSTON, PA
In Homecoming clash, Penn football narrowly edges out Yale on last-second touchdown

On Saturday afternoon, Fossil Free Penn wasn’t the only thing slowing down Yale. The Quaker defense was ferocious, holding Yale to only 10 first downs and 13 points in a 20-13 win that moves Penn to 6-0 and 3-0 in Ivy League play. With 24 seconds left, senior running back Jonathan Mulatu surged into the end zone to put the Quakers ahead and seal this one for the Red and Blue.
NEW HAVEN, CT

