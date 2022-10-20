ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic, Mavs Blow 22-Point Lead in Opening-Night Loss to Suns

By Grant Afseth
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 22 points in their loss to the Phoenix Suns to open their 2022-23 season.

PHOENIX — The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) began their 2022-23 NBA regular season with a 107-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Wednesday..

It was a strong start for the Mavs, with Luka Doncic setting the tone early with his short-range game. They established a 42-26 lead with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter. They maintained a double-figure advantage entering halftime as they led 62-45 at halftime.

At halftime. Doncic already had racked up 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie (13) and Christian Wood (nine) combined for an addition 22 points, too. It was an intriguing look into how the Mavs can execute when largely playing to their potential.

Free throw shooting was an early shortcoming for the Mavs as they were 12-20 (60.0 percent) in the opening half. Oddly enough, those results were achieved despite Doncic having made all seven of his attempts. Regardless, the overall results on offense were staggering. Dallas shot 21-42 (50.0 percent) from the floor and 8-17 (47.1 percent) from 3-point range.

There was a comeback push in the second half from the Suns. Phoenix outscored the Mavs 27-15 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 77-72 entering the final period. As the Suns chipped away at the Mavs' lead, free throw shooting was a significant factor in the result. Dallas kept missing while Phoenix kept converting.

What was on display from the Mavs was a clear indication that when things are clicking, they have key pressure relief valves around Doncic. He can give it up to Wood on the short-roll if the defense hedges the ball screen. Wood can also punish the defense for switching in ways that Kristaps Porzingis proved unable. In addition, he's a key focal point when Doncic isn't playing.

While Brunson is no longer on the team, Tim Hardaway Jr. can bring a dynamic off-the-catch option to pair with Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock on the wing. Dinwiddie looked far more comfortable in his role after a rough preseason.

One Wood caught a rhythm scoring in the fourth quarter by scoring 16 consecutive points, he single handily pushed the game back into being a double-figure lead for the Mavs. Dallas began the final period on a 12-2 run and led 93-78 with 8:30 remaining in regulation. The momentum certainly did not last long before shifting in the Suns' favor as the Mavs opted to sit Wood down the stretch.

The Suns were by far the NBA's best executing clutch-time team in 2021-22 and faced just a 97-94 deficit with 4:49 remaining in regulation. Phoenix pulled off an impressive 7-3 run and forced a timeout with 1:38 left to play after Damion Lee drilled a 3-pointer. A technical foul from Doncic out of the timeout put Phoenix up by an additional point.

Doncic nearly made up for the technical foul by willing his team back to tie 105-105 with 32.8 seconds left to play after driving the lane for an and-one finish. However, Damion Lee converted a tough fallaway short-range jumper for what ultimately was the game-winner. Doncic came up empty on a step-back 3-pointer on the following play.

Doncic finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, and six assists but the Mavs were outscored by 16 points in the 37 minutes he played. Wood (25) and Dinwiddie (15) combined for an additional 40 points. What proved to be too much to overcome was finishing 21-34 (61.8 percent) on free throws despite Doncic converting on all 13 of his attempts.

The Mavs return to action on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener.

