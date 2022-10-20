Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Vast majority of people with gender dysphoria continue using gender-affirming hormone treatment
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty supressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
News-Medical.net
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups – one far more aggressive than the other – as part of the largest 'omics' study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
News-Medical.net
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
Florida is spending millions to deal with a surge in mosquitoes after Hurricane Ian to help curb the spread of disease
"The sheer number of mosquitoes can make any daily life activity horrendous," a technical adviser for the American Mosquito Control Association said.
News-Medical.net
Scientists pinpoint a large number of genes associated with dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
News-Medical.net
Anthelmintic inhibits exacerbated inflammatory response related to COVID-19 in preclinical research
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. More research is...
News-Medical.net
Overcrowded households, low socioeconomic status influence the impact of pandemic
Residential overcrowding, low educational attainment and low income had a crucial impact on how hard the pandemic hit various groups in the community, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows. The research is based on national register data covering Sweden's entire population. For the present study, Statistics Sweden (SCB)...
News-Medical.net
Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...
News-Medical.net
Amygdala may also be to blame for overeating, research finds
A region of the brain called the amygdala is responsible for powerful emotions like fear. Now, researchers have found the amygdala may also be to blame for overeating. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Bo Li has discovered a group of neurons in the amygdala that drives mice to eat fatty or sugary foods-;even when they're not hungry. Therapeutics targeting these neurons could lead to new treatments for obesity with minimal side effects.
News-Medical.net
Study shows a changed microbiome in the lower airways for sarcoidosis patients
Sarcoidosis is a systemic inflammatory disease that is difficult to diagnose and treat, partly because its cause and mechanism remain unclear. It is characterized by the formation of immune cell clusters called granulomas, primarily in the lungs. Given the involvement of this immune response, sarcoidosis may be caused by an infectious pathogen.
News-Medical.net
TDP-43 can be useful biomarker for identifying neuropathological subtypes of frontotemporal dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the most common causes of progressive dementia in working-age people. However, making a diagnosis and a prognosis is often challenging because the frontotemporal dementia spectrum includes several subtypes that differ in terms of symptoms, genetics and neuropathology, i.e., changes in the brain associated with the disease. Typically, proteins accumulating in the brain of patients with FTD and harming their neurons are either TDP-43 or tau proteins. Understanding the neuropathological changes in patients already at the diagnostic stage would be particularly helpful in terms of assessing their prognosis and possible future treatments.
News-Medical.net
EULAR points-to-consider offers support to improve healthy work participation of people with RMDs
Across Europe, people with RMDs are less able to work than people in the general population. One of the most common reasons is that people with RMDs often have pain caused by their disease. This can prevent people from doing their jobs, and may also drive sick leave and long-term unemployment. Being able to stay in work generally translates into better health and well-being for people with chronic diseases. One of EULAR's strategic objectives is to help increase participation in work for people with RMDs, and to support them in getting the workplace adaptations they need.
News-Medical.net
Scientists discover molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
News-Medical.net
Butterfly wing pattern ground plan is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA, study says
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
News-Medical.net
Multiple research platforms identify environmental chemical agents that promote intestinal inflammation
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
News-Medical.net
Polynesian study yields new clues to genetic causes of high cholesterol
The discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among people of Polynesian ancestry, but incredibly rare in most other populations, is giving clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health geneticists in partnership with several other groups, including the University of Otago and the Samoan health research community.
News-Medical.net
Duke biomedical engineers develop a two-pronged approach to treating pancreatic cancer
Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated the most effective treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider simply halting growth a success, the new treatment completely eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across several model types, including those considered the most difficult to treat.
News-Medical.net
Researchers successfully generate fully mature hair follicles in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
Comments / 0