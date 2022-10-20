Sykesville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Sykesville.
The Liberty High School volleyball team will have a game with South Carroll High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Liberty High School volleyball team will have a game with South Carroll High School on October 20, 2022, 15:15:00.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
