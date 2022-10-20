Netflix's "The Watcher" tells the eerie story of the Brannock family who move into a sweeping mansion only to discover that the home and its surrounding properties are crawling with bone-chilling secrets. The show stars Bobby Cannavale as the father, Dean; Naomi Watts as the mother, Nora; Isabel Gravitt as the daughter, Ellie; and Luke David Blumm as the son, Carter. Amid constant break-ins and threatening messages in their mailbox, it isn't long before Dean and Nora begin to suspect everyone in town — including their neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale) and their real-estate agent Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) — of being in on a massive conspiracy to run them out of town.

