Santa Barbara Independent

Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California

New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
WRAL News

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

NEW YORK — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.
Variety

Gene Levy, Producer and Former VP of Fox Pictures, Dies at 84

Gene Levy, former V.P. of Fox Pictures and producer of over 40 films and television series, died on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas. He was 84. Levy produced an array of films spanning over five decades, including “The Bachelor,” “Waterworld,” “Unlawful Entry,” “Streets of Fire,” “Brewster’s Millions,” “Blood Voyage,” “Hysterical,” “Judgement Night” and “Trojan War.” He also worked as the production manager on several of these films, along with “Copycat,” “48 Hrs.,” “Thief,” “Southern Comfort” and “The Long Riders.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

"The Watcher"'s John Graff Is Loosely Based on Real-Life Murderer John List

Netflix's "The Watcher" tells the eerie story of the Brannock family who move into a sweeping mansion only to discover that the home and its surrounding properties are crawling with bone-chilling secrets. The show stars Bobby Cannavale as the father, Dean; Naomi Watts as the mother, Nora; Isabel Gravitt as the daughter, Ellie; and Luke David Blumm as the son, Carter. Amid constant break-ins and threatening messages in their mailbox, it isn't long before Dean and Nora begin to suspect everyone in town — including their neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale) and their real-estate agent Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) — of being in on a massive conspiracy to run them out of town.
EW.com

Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, dies at 86

Ron Masak, the character actor best known for his role as Cabot Cove's Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's daughter shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Thursday. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote.
People

The True Story Behind Netflix's The Good Nurse

Between the crimes Charles Cullen committed and how Amy Loughren helped put him behind bars, here's a look at the real-life events that inspired the Netflix film Not all heroes wear capes. The Good Nurse chronicles the heroic, yet harrowing happenings of nurse Amy Loughren, who helped put an end to the killing spree of her colleague — and former friend — once she learned that he was responsible for the murders of dozens of patients over the course of sixteen years. At the center of the story...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

