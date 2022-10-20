Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc11news.com
Potential childcare closure
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors. Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
nbc11news.com
Food Bank of the Rockies brings first diaper bank to the valley
Clifton, Colo. (KKCO) - Diapers are a large expense for families, and due to inflation, prices have increased. In response, Governor Jared Polis signed a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products into law. It went into effect on August 10. Now, a food shelter in the valley...
KJCT8
Water main break in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
nbc11news.com
Xcel outage: Service restored to most, ETA on remaining repairs pushed back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small outage affecting Xcel customers in the area around B 1/2 Road and 27 1/2 Road was triggered earlier today after a truck hauling heavy equipment caught on a power line. According to Xcel’s outage map, the power went out at around 10:40 a.m....
The Daily Planet
Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon
For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
nbc11news.com
Free flu shots in Montrose County
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County announced Thursday that the ninth annual drive-through flu shot clinic will be taking place on October 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held at the following locations:. • The Montrose County Event Center, at 1036 N. 7th St, Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
nbc11news.com
Skyrocketing prices of eggs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Inflation has hit everything hard, especially food prices. Popular items like meat, butter, and eggs have all seen an uptick in costs higher than 10 percent. The average price of a dozen eggs in 2010 was $1.66. However, that price skyrocketed to $2.75 in 2015....
highcountryshopper.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens New Store in Montrose, CO
WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 14, 2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Montrose, CO with a Grand Opening Celebration 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. “This is our eighth store in Colorado,” states Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse...
nbc11news.com
Weekend Rain and Snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have seen and felt this trend throughout this week. Temperatures are staying in the 70s and staying under mostly sunny skies. Today, we will continue with the same conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to hang around the state. Temperatures for our valleys of Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will stay around the lower 70s. Cortez will have highs around the upper 60s.
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
westernslopenow.com
East Middle School Bomb Threat Unsubstantiated
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–District 51 has a problem this school year–with east middle school being the latest to lock down after a bomb threat, but GJPD investigated and determined the threat was false. District 51 Crisis Coordinator Jason Talley says they have protocols to handle student discipline in these types of events.
Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado
A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department. The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.
Montrose Liquor Bandits Take the Same Booze from Different Stores
Picture this: you have two separate thefts at two different liquor stores in the same town, and they steal the exact same type of alcohol, you'd think it was probably the same person committing both crimes, right?. That's not what the police are saying after a similar scenario took place...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
KJCT8
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
